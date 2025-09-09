WWE exposed John Cena before Brock Lesnar match; wrestling veteran furious with booking mistake (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed John Cena's chances against Brock Lesnar. The two megastars are set to collide later this month at Wrestlepalooza.

Brock shocked the world when he returned at SummerSlam and hit an F5 on John Cena. The Beast showed up once again on SmackDown this past week and attacked John. The Cenation Leader was in a United States Championship match against Sami Zayn. This was an open challenge from Sami as a means to honor the legend. The match ended in a no-contest after Brock pulled out the referee and hit two vicious F5s on Zayn and Cena.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Cena had a tough time against Sami during their match on SmackDown. He felt that John was facing stiff opposition from the United States Champion at this point in his career. The ex-writer felt that the match exposed the Cenation Leader, and fans will not believe that he stands a chance against a vicious competitor like Brock Lesnar. Russo said that the creative team needed to put more thought into the finer aspects before putting together these matches.

"Bro, on SmackDown, John Cena went 50-50 with Sami Zayn. And now we're supposed to believe Cena can beat Brock Lesnar? This is what I'm talking about, bro. There is no thought put into this," Russo said.

After the ruthless attack, Brock called out John Cena backstage. He issued a challenge to the 17-time champion at Wrestlepalooza before walking out of the arena.

Cena has made it clear that, despite his time in the ring coming to an end, he will not back down from a challenge. It will be interesting to see how the Franchse Player fares against Brock Lesnar at the milestone event on September 20.

