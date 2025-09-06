WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar attacks John Cena; huge return after 10 years! (9/5/25)

John Cena kicked off WWE SmackDown, and the fans chanted &quot;Thank you Cena&quot; before he got on the mic. Cena explained that he had nothing planned and just wanted to have fun on his last night on SmackDown.WWE @WWELINKJohn Cena just wants to enjoy the nightJohn said that the fans were in for an exciting night and talked about his biggest moments in the ring, some of which were at the very same arena in Chicago. He told the fans to enjoy the rest of the night before Sami Zayn came out and thanked Cena for everything he did for him and WWE.WWE @WWELINKSami Zayn shows upSami recalled making his debut against John Cena and wanted to call for an open challenge in his honor before adding that he wanted to face Cena in a title match right then and there. Cena accepted the challenge and shook Sami's hand before we headed for break on SmackDown.

Zayn makes a challenge to Cena

WWE SmackDown Results (September 5, 2025):
Sami Zayn vs. John Cena ended via DQ
Aleister Black def. Damian Priest
Giulia def. Michin to retain the Women's United States Championship

WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn (c) vs. John Cena - United States Championship match

John Cena faces Sami Zayn in a title match

Sami was dominating early on, but Cena managed to get the shoulder tackle before hitting the five-knuckle shuffle. Sami dodged the Attitude Adjustment and hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Cena came back with the AA for a near fall off his own before hitting a big powerbomb for a second pin attempt.

Sami sent Cena into the corner but missed the Helluva kick before taking a back suplex. Sami was caught in the ankle lock before Cena transitioned to the STF. Zayn broke the hold but took another AA before getting the Exploder Suplex and the Helluva kick for a near fall.

Cena gets some big moves

Cena got a big GTS before getting a spear for yet another near fall! The fans called for an RKO, and Cena was about to hit it, but Sami countered. Cena hit the Avalanche Attitude Adjustment before Brock Lesnar showed up and hit Sami with an F5 in the ring. Brock hit two F5s on Cena before walking back out of the ring.

Result: D.N.F

Brock Lesnar derails the match

Grade: B+

After a break, he told the cameras that he would see John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

Lesnar makes a challenge to Cena

Becky Lynch showed up at the arena, and CM Punk was also seen earlier in the night on SmackDown.

Damian Priest was headed out for the following match when Aleister Black attacked him. Black took Priest down at ringside before posing in the ring as we headed for a break.

WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

When we came back after a break, the two were still outside the ring, restarting the brawl. Back in the ring, the match started, and Black got a big meteora before getting a near fall off some kicks.

Priest came back with some strikes and hit a crossbody before clearing the announce table. Black took the Razor's Edge on the announce table before using the ref to break up the South of Heaven in the ring.

Priest hit the Razor's Edge at ringside

Aleister hit Black Mass off the counter before getting the win.

Result: Aleister Black def. Damian Priest

Grade: B-

WWE SmackDown Results: Giulia (c) vs. Michin - Women's United States Championship match

Kiana James tried to interfere right off the bat, but Michin took control of the match and got a big dropkick early on.

Giulia took a cannonball in the corner for a near fall before Kiana tried to interfere again. Michin took Kiana down on the apron, but the distraction allowed the champ to hit the Arrivederci for the win.

Result: Giulia def. Michin to retain the Women's United States Championship

Giulia gets the win off the distraction from Kiana

After the match, Kiana stomped on Michin a few times in the ring before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B

Charlotte was backstage, and Alexa Bliss came in to talk to her. Flair was concerned about getting revenge, but Alexa told her that they could use the 'power of friendship' to fix their issues.

Seth Rollins shows up on SmackDown

Seth Rollins was out next and showed up to introduce Becky Lynch, who made a proper entrance in the ring. The fans chanted for AJ Lee, and Becky got really angry again before telling Chicago how much their city and sports teams suck.

Becky did not get a good reception in Chicago

CM Punk's music hit, and he headed to the ring. Punk said that Rollins was a coward for hiding in the skybox before Becky reminded him of the slaps from RAW.

The crowd chanted for AJ Lee, and Becky told the fans to shut up before Punk said that he could have his sister or his friends, like Bayley or Rhea Ripley, come out and take Lynch down.

Becky taunted Punk and slapped him a few more times before Punk got out of the ring. He revealed that he had brought someone to deal with Becky as AJ Lee made her return on SmackDown!

AJ Lee returns after 12 years!

After 10 years of absence, Lee got in the ring and took Becky down before raining down strikes. Becky tried to run off, but Lee dragged her back into the ring and slapped her in the face before Lynch finally fled the ring.

Becky takes a beating

Rollins was just across the barricades and jumped over to help Becky up.

Rollins and Becky fled to the entrance ramp while Punk and AJ stood tall in the ring as SmackDown went off the air.