WWE fan calls out Rhea Ripley's new tag team name; Kofi Kingston reacts

Kofi Kingston hilariously reacted to a WWE fan's question about Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's tag team name. The popular duo are known as The Terror Twins on RAW, and will be squaring off against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31.

A wrestling fan took to social media today to ask a very interesting question. The fan noted that Damian Priest is fourteen years older than The Eradicator, and wondered how they were twins. New Day member's Big E and Kofi Kingston have hilariously argued over the definition of twins in the past, and the former WWE Champion reacted to the fan's question with a thinking emoji as seen in his post below.

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam and helped Liv Morgan retain the title. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor also betrayed Damian Priest at the Premium Live Event earlier this month and cost The Archer of Infamy the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE legend claims fans haven't seen the best of Rhea Ripley yet

Wrestling veteran Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently stated that Rhea Ripley hasn't even reached her prime yet and the best is still to come.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this year, Madusa spoke highly of Ripley and discussed her being compared to Chyna. The veteran added that fans still have not seen the best of Ripley as a performer.

"I know a lot of people parallel her with Chyna. But she is an individual on her own. That was Chyna, this is Rhea. So it's completely different but I can see the similarities. But again we gotta think this is a whole different era and a whole different time. We have not seen the best of Rhea Ripley." [5:53 onwards]

You can check out Madusa's comments in the video below:

The Terror Twins attacked The Judgment Day this past Monday night on RAW and picked up some momentum heading into the highly anticipated mixed tag team match this Saturday night. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious at Bash in Berlin.

