WWE fan extremely angry over Drew McIntyre's crucial mistake at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre got his WrestleMania moment, but it lasted just five minutes and 46 seconds. Following his emphatic victory over Seth Rollins, The Scottish Psychopath decided to gloat, and he chose to do so over CM Punk. This proved to be a rash decision, as it led to McIntyre getting blindsided by Punk, which further led to Damian Priest cashing in on him and taking the title. An embarrassing moment, that McIntyre is understandably still infuriated by.

However, Drew McIntyre wasn't the only one who was left angry by how things played out at WrestleMania 40. One very very angry fan shared her reaction on TikTok, blasting McIntyre for not listening. In the video, the fan can be heard screaming at her television, lamenting the Scotsman's poor decision-making.

With the help of a good mix of profanities, the fan got her point across, as Drew McIntyre himself had no choice but to acknowledge her passion and insight.

The fan's anger was only outdone by McIntyre's own on RAW. The six-time champion was livid on Monday night, calling out both CM Punk and "Bondage Undertaker," Damian Priest. However, things went from bad to worse for him, as he lost out on his chance to win back the World Heavyweight Championship, losing the No.1 contender spot to Jey Uso after Punk got in his way once again.

Given how things have turned out, it's clear to see that McIntyre will be targeting Punk from here on out. But, whether he will be able to get the better of The Best in the World, remains to be seen.

Drew McIntyre lost his wrestling gear for WrestleMania 40

One of the highlights of WrestleMania each year outside of the incredible matches is the amazing gear the WWE superstars wear. Whether it's Seth Rollins' flamboyant outfits, John Cena's iconic t-shirt and jeans, or Rey Mysterio's legendary mask, it's always fun to see what the superstars have on. But, sometimes, things can go awry, like it did with Drew McIntyre.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Scottish Warrior unfortunately learned the UPS had lost his wrestling gear. This was a huge blow, especially considering he was expected to kick off Night 2 with his match against Seth Rollins. Luckily for him, Mandy June, the wife of Jason Baker, who designed the Fiend mask and Cody Rhodes' mask for Night 2, was there to save the day. She stayed up all night making replacement attire for McIntyre.

It truly was a phenomenal piece of work, as McIntyre looked incredible walking out in his Tartan-patterned gear. And, it proved to be good luck, seeing as he won the World Heavyweight Championship in them, although it was a short-lived reign.

