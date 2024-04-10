Drew McIntyre's unfortunate situation ahead of his WrestleMania XL match was 100% real

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's hapless situation ahead of his match at WrestleMania XL was legit, according to special makeup effects artist Jason Baker.

McIntyre locked horns with Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL Night Two. The duo put on a great bout, where The Scottish Warrior finally dethroned The Visionary. However, the 38-year-old's happiness did not last long as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after CM Punk attacked him.

Ahead of the show, Drew McIntyre took to X/Twitter to disclose that UPS had lost his WrestleMania gear. However, he also took a shot at The Second City Saint in the tweet, making everyone think it was part of his gimmick.

Special makeup effects artist Jason Baker, who designed Bray Wyatt's Fiend mask and Cody Rhodes' headgear for his WrestleMania entrance, took to X/Twitter to reveal that McIntyre's gear was actually lost. Baker added that his wife, Mandy June, worked all night to make another attire for The Scottish Warrior.

"His gear was legit lost. Not a work. You suck. My phenomenal wife left #WrestleMania40 Night One during the show, stayed up until 6 am, and had replacement gear ready before the start of Night Two. She’s an absolute legend! #proudhusband," Baker wrote.

Matt Morgan believes WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre may be the perfect fit to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title

On a recent edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said Drew McIntyre was among the top heels in WWE today. He explained why The Scottish Warrior could be the perfect fit to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"The only person that I think Cody could have faced that's hot is Drew McIntyre. Somebody that has to be two things: one, he has to be hot. And two: has to be the heel in which the crowd is already conditioned to boo this person automatically. So, they're not going to out cheer versus Cody, which will help Cody because he needs to be in [a] cheered situation still. Keep that in mind," he said.

Many fans want to see a match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk after the latter is fully fit to compete. It remains to be seen when Punk will return to in-ring competition.

