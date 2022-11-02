WWE fan-favorite reveals the secret to Sheamus' longevity

WWE Superstar Butch, formerly Pete Dunne, has opened up about Sheamus' longevity with the company.

The British-born star was introduced to the WWE Universe as Pete Dunne during the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament in 2016. Following that, he would do more or less everything there was to do in the developmental brand. He was brought to the main roster as Butch in 2022. Following his main roster move, Dunne teamed up with Ridge Holland and Sheamus as the Brawling Brutes.

Now, the former NXT UK Champion has discussed the faction's leader during a recent interview appearance. On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Butch outlined what it was like to learn from The Celtic Warrior. Dunne also noted that Sheamus was 'still hungry', giving credit to the former WWE Champion's incredible longevity.

"The great thing about Sheamus is how hungry he still is. Obviously he's been with WWE as long as I've been wrestling, it's up there with 14, 15 years, whatever it is. But he's as hungry as day one. He said multiple times, and it's probably better to come from him than me, but he's said multiple times. This is the best run of his career, because this connection he's got with the crowd now is so organic and real." he said (21:37 - 22:02)

What has Sheamus been up to in the WWE?

The Celtic Warrior was last in action at a WWE Live Event on October 22nd, 2022.

The house show was an edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in Dayton, Ohio. the former WWE Champion teamed up with Butch and Ridge Holland. In the match, The Brawling Brutes took on the Imperium team of GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser.

The Celtic Warrior, along with his English-born teammates, were able to vanquish their fellow Europeans by pinfall in the six-man tag match. The Irish star also got married recently, you can read more about that right here.

What do you think about Butch's comments? What has been your favorite part of the former WWE Champion's career? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quote from this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes