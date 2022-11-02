WWE could bring back iconic events, according to recent trademark filings

WWE could be set to bring back the iconic King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, per new reports.

The McMahon-run empire last ran tournaments of this nature in 2021 when Xavier Woods was crowned King of the Ring. Zelina Vega was also successful in the last iteration of the women's format, winning the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament. Both victories were assured at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

Now, it seems that both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments could return under a new set of circumstances. As reported by Fightful, WWE recently filed a trademark for Queen of the Ring, meaning they could be replacing their Queen's Crown tournament, which was first hosted in 2021.

There are also rumors that the tournaments could return as standalone premium live events.

The full trademark details are as follows:

Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal; a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling.

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 ‍ one year ago today, zelina vega made history by becoming the FIRST woman to win the queen of the ring tournament! one year ago today, zelina vega made history by becoming the FIRST woman to win the queen of the ring tournament!❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/VYh5ENzPLf

When is the next WWE premium live event?

The McMahon-run company is set to host its next premium live event on November 5th, 2022.

The event will be the 2022 iteration of Crown Jewel, set to emanate live from Riyadh, ‎Saudi Arabia. At the show, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

Also scheduled for the event is an appearance from the recently returned Bray Wyatt and a huge rematch between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

