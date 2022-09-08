"I kissed his toe for $300" - WWE fan recalls incredible moment with The Million Dollar Man after 35 years; Hall of Famer reacts (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently caught up with WWE fan Laurie Willis at the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Albany, New York. She had an incredible story about getting involved in a segment with 'The Millon Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase back in 1987.

Speaking to Bill Apter, Willis said that she had attended a show in Pennsylvania in 1987 that was one of DiBiase's first matches since his return to WWE (then-WWF).

When DiBiase was in the ring, he offered fans a chance to earn $300 by kissing his big toe. Willis described how she ended up being chosen for it and that she had to sign a liability waiver before getting in the ring:

"Back in August of 1987, I took my sister and my niece to one of their first professional wrestling matches up at Hershey Park Arena in Pennsylvania. At that time, I think it was one of Ted's [DiBiase] first matches back in the WWF and he was looking for someone to come up to the ring and kiss his big toe for $300," she recalled. [0:49 - 1:17]

Eventually, the Hall of Famer chose her from the crowd:

"I was sitting in the fourth row, first seat and everybody from like rows one to three flew out of their seats and ran up to the barricade and I stood on the chair, first row, first seat and I was waving, hoping he'd pick me... He picked me and I had to get over the barricade, sign a liability waiver and as you can see, I went into the ring, Virgil took off his boots, and I kissed his toe for $300," Willis added. [1:18 to 1:57]

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase had an incredible reaction to reconnecting with his fan

Bill Apter then took the fan to The Million Dollar Man, who had been sitting behind them signing autographs. Laurie Willis reiterated the story about meeting him 35 years ago.

After hearing it, The Million Dollar Man came up with a brilliant reply:

"It proves a point. Everybody's got a price for the Million Dollar Man," DiBiase said. [2:40-2:45]

Ted DiBiase had an incredible career in WWE and is considered one of the best heels in pro wrestling. He's a former King of the Ring, former Tag Team Champion, and Million Dollar Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

