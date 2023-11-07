WWE fans believe Gunther would have made "ground beef" out of current champion in missed opportunity

Gunther has been one of the most dominant superstars of this era in WWE. Many fans believe that the company has missed a big opportunity to book him in a blockbuster contest.

The Ring General has been marching ahead as the Intercontinental Champion in a record-setting reign. No one has been able to match his intensity in the ring.

The fans recently saw Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 to become the new United States Champion. Had WWE been going by the traditional Survivor Series rules, fans would have seen the Intercontinental Champion and the United States Champion go head-to-head.

Now that the rules have changed and the brand rivalry has come to an end, many believe that the Stamford-based company has missed a very big opportunity. The WWE Universe believes that a match between Gunther and Logan Paul would have worked out well, with The Ring General absolutely dominating his opponent.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The WarGames bout will return to Survivor Series this year. It means that superstars from the same brand will be going against each other. Fans will miss out on the opportunity of seeing a match between The Ring General and the Maverick.

WWE RAW crowned Gunther’s opponent for Survivor Series 2023

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series this year. His opponent for the event was picked during the latest edition of WWE RAW.

The Miz, Ricochet, Ivar, and Bronson Reed collided in a Fatal-4 Way Match. The contest had a controversial ending, with The Miz pinning Reed while Ivar pinned Ricochet. However, the referee seemed to have botched the spot, and it allowed The Awesome One to bag the win.

The A-Lister had a face-off against the Imperium leader last week. The two fired some words at each other, after which Gunther took him down. It made sense for The Miz to progress and become the next challenger to The Ring General’s Intercontinental Title.

The Miz has held the Intercontinental Championship eight times in his career, and it is fitting to see him go after Gunther.

The two men have unique fighting styles, and it will be great to see them go head-to-head at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. A win over The A-Lister will give The Ring General an even bigger boost on RAW.

