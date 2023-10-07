WWE fans believe Survivor Series WarGames "bout to be crazy this year" following massive tease

WWE SmackDown hosted a big segment this week, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect at Survivor Series WarGames. The end of the show had some memorable moments, and people are now excited for the Premium Live Event after Fastlane.

The latest episode of SmackDown had some big highlights. The main event saw LA Knight face Jimmy Uso in the main event. The contest ended in a disqualification win for The Megastar after Solo Sikao interfered to help Jimmy. This brought out John Cena before Judgment Day showed up to gang up against the babyfaces.

The night ended with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso coming to Cena and Knight’s aid and taking down the heels. It was one of the best endings to SmackDown in a long time.

After the show ended, WWE fans picked up the hint that the company was teasing a potential encounter for Survivor Series WarGames next month, following this week’s Fastlane.

Survivor Series WarGames will likely host the double-cage match between two top teams of the company. Fans believe the WWE creative team teased the babyface and heel teams for the contest at the end of Friday night.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Recent reports state that WWE has plans locked in for Survivor Series WarGames. Fans could see AJ Styles return to join John Cena, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Jey Uso against Judgment Day and The Bloodline at the Premium Live Event.

WWE brought Survivor Series WarGames to fans in 2022

NXT has built the careers of some top superstars competing in the company today. The brand took up the WarGames concept and gave fans several top matches inside the steal structure during special TakeOver events.

Triple H took control of WWE Creative last year and brought WarGames to Survivor Series. It was a good move, keeping in mind how the event usually featured matches between the top brands of the company.

The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes after an epic match last year. The contest showed that Sami Zayn was fully committed to working with The Bloodline.

This year, members of The Bloodline could enter the steel structure together. However, Jey Uso will not work with his family, being on the opposite side of the contest. It will be one of the highlights of the night if the two teased teams go into the match together.

Do you want to see Team Cody vs. Team Bloodline & Judgment Day at Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

