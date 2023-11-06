The WWE Intercontinental Championship has always been one of the most prestigious titles in the company. It has been held by various legends at some stage in their respective careers. Wrestling fans recently made their picks for the greatest IC Champion of all time.

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has held the title for the most number of days. The Ring General recently completed 500 days of his title reign. The record was previously held by Honky Tonk Man at 454 days. Current AEW star Chris Jericho holds the record for the most number of title reigns with nine, closely followed by The Miz with eight.

Inside The Ropes took to their Twitter account to ask the WWE fans who they think is the greatest of all time. They shared a picture featuring Gunther, The Miz, Randy Savage, and Chris Jericho, along with a question:

"Who is the GREATEST WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time?" Inside The Ropes wrote.

Most of the fans chose Gunther as the greatest IC Champion of all time.

Some fans shared deep insight in the replies.

Many fans had other picks, too, but most of them went with Gunther. Considering the quality of wrestling during his title defenses, the leader of Imperium deserves all the accolades.

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov addresses rumors about him joining Imperium

Ilja Dragunov is the current NXT Champion. The 30-year-old has defeated all three members of Imperium in the past. He was the one who ended Gunther's historic title reign as NXT UK Champion.

Speaking to TV Insider, Dragunov recently addressed rumors about him joining Imperium. The NXT Champion shot down the theory by saying that his personality is completely different from that of the faction.

"No specifics. I just saw something about that on the internet. Rumors of me being in Imperium, but who actually wants that? Who has this idea? There couldn’t be someone who is more different and opposite than me to Imperium. All of those guys are outstanding and supreme technical wrestlers. But they are cold and stoic. I’m the absolute opposite and all over the place, I can be nuts. I’m the 'Mad Dragon'. I’m a different animal. Those personas are so different. What is the benefit of my being in this group? I don’t think it would make sense," Ilja Dragunov said.

