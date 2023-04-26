WWE fans compare Roman Reigns potentially winning the new World Heavyweight Championship to Thanos collecting the Infinity Stones

WWE fans have compared Marvel's iconic antagonist Thanos collecting the Infinity Stones with Roman Reigns winning the brand new World Heavyweight Championship.

This week, Triple H returned to Monday Night RAW and made a big revelation during the show, unveiling a new world title. He mentioned that The Tribal Chief will be taking the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to the brand he is drafted to, while the other brand will get a newly minted World Heavyweight Champion.

The Game also announced that a new World Heavyweight Champion would be crowned on May 27 at Night of Champions.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 This is exactly how Roman Reigns is finna pull up on whoever wins the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night Of Champions This is exactly how Roman Reigns is finna pull up on whoever wins the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night Of Champions 😂😂😂 https://t.co/gkGeTBUXA2

Ahead of the Night of Champions, Public Enemies Podcast took to Twitter to share that Reigns will steal the new world championship as Thanos took the Infinity Stones from the Avengers. This led to a plethora of replies from fans who expressed the same sentiment.

Some fans stated that The Tribal Chief is the most dangerous villain in WWE, just like Thanos was in MCU. Fans have also reacted with GIFs of Thanos to explain Reigns' dominance in WWE.

UltimoDevil @LuchaCyborg64 @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns right now knowing there's another championship out there for him to take: @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns right now knowing there's another championship out there for him to take: https://t.co/Yvbdw6FKNd

However, a few fans said that Reigns would look amazing with three titles on his shoulder.

Roman Reigns discussed taking a break from WWE in the future

The current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion recently stated whether or not he intends to take a break from the company soon.

Ahead of his marquee clash against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, rumors suggested that if The Tribal Chief lost his undisputed world title, he may have taken some time off. In an interview with BT Sport, Reigns claimed that he had no intention of taking time off.

"No, no, I love my setup. And they can all say what they want. Every single one of them would take my deal, but they just can't get it. They'll get a big fat 'no,'" Reigns said.

Check out the full video below:

During the same interview, the 37-year-old star claimed that he intends to work for a few more years and will stay in the industry until he is 45. Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since his victory at 'Mania. It remains to be seen when he will return to the company.

Do you think Roman Reigns should have three titles on his shoulder? Sound off in the comments section below.

