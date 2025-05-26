WWE fans are convinced a legend is finally returning to form a new team with Chelsea Green

A legend may be finally returning to WWE and forming a team with Chelsea Green. The star has not been seen in the company for quite some time now. The two stars may end up forming a team that would be formidable.

Trish Stratus was last present during her return at the Royal Rumble and her subsequent appearance at the Elimination Chamber, teaming with Tiffany Stratton. Since then, she's not been a part of the regular programming. However, she proved that she is more than capable of making the decision should it be required. Now, having suffered a broken nose at Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green has received a message from her and sent a request.

Earlier, Stratus had broken her nose at one point in her career and wore a face mask. Now, she's offered it to Green as well, and the star has reacted by asking her to call her immediately.

After the message, fans are convinced that not only is Trish Stratus returning, but that she is teaming with Chelsea Green immediately on her return to the company. One fan called it genius, and another said that Stratus and Green working together at Evolution just made sense. Some of the comments can be seen below, with everyone convinced that they are working together.

The fans want to see the two of them work together (Credit: X)

Whether this team is eventually formed or not remains to be seen, but this seems to be the next step for both stars. If Stratus joins Chelsea Green's team and forms a new one, then she would naturally also be protected by the Secret Hervice. However, it remains to be seen how Alba Fyre and Piper Niven react to the new addition.

The entire situation remains a volatile and uncertain one, but Green seems determined to adjust the injury into one that's part of her storyline once again, working with whatever she has to stay over.

