WWE fans convinced massive return had Randy Orton seeing a psychologist "regularly"

Randy Orton's return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 was an important part of his career. However, another star's comeback seemingly affected the moment, and fans believe he handled it well.

Orton spent one and a half years on the shelf before he returned to the ring. He entered the WarGames match as the final entrant and helped the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso pick up the win.

The Viper's return was seemingly overshadowed by CM Punk's comeback at the show's end. The Voice of the Voiceless walked out to a huge ovation from fans. While Orton could have been bitter about the spot, he handled it extremely well.

Randy Orton recently addressed whether Punk stole his thunder in November 2023. Fans on Reddit reacted to his statement and noted that he had changed a lot in recent years.

Check out what fans had to say below:

Many fans were pleasantly surprised at the level of maturity Randy Orton showed at Survivor Series: WarGames:

Comment byu/JoeM3120 from discussion inSquaredCircle Expand Post

Comment byu/JoeM3120 from discussion inSquaredCircle Expand Post

Image source: Fan's Reddit post

Comment byu/JoeM3120 from discussion inSquaredCircle Expand Post

Comment byu/JoeM3120 from discussion inSquaredCircle Expand Post

The change in Orton's attitude has worked well with his fans:

Comment byu/JoeM3120 from discussion inSquaredCircle Expand Post

Many fans wish to see The Viper continue to compete for a long time:

Comment byu/JoeM3120 from discussion inSquaredCircle Expand Post

Comment byu/JoeM3120 from discussion inSquaredCircle Expand Post

Some Reddit users are hoping to see him and John Cena have a retirement match to end their WWE careers:

Comment byu/JoeM3120 from discussion inSquaredCircle Expand Post

Randy Orton had an unsuccessful shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last month. Meanwhile, CM Punk suffered an injury at Royal Rumble 2024 and will likely spend most of the year on the sidelines.

What did Randy Orton say about CM Punk's WWE return?

Many believed CM Punk's comeback stole Randy Orton's spotlight at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In a chat with Sports Illustrated, The Viper explained what went down on the night of the event before he went out to make his return to the in-ring competition:

"The day of Survivor Series, I’m about to get my boots on,” said Orton. “I’m feeling the nerves, it had been a year-and-a-half. Triple H is like, ‘Hey Randy, I’ve got to talk to you for a second.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up, man?’ So he told me a couple things. And then he went, ‘One more thing – Punk’s returning tonight. I thought he was f------ with me. I said, ‘You’re joking,’ and he was like, ‘No, I’m not. This is something that just happened in the last few days.’”

A potential rivalry between The Best in the World and The Viper will be monumental. The creative team could go back to the story of their returns on the same night to build a captivating program for fans.

Do you think CM Punk shouldn't have returned to WWE on the same night as Randy Orton? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE