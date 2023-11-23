WWE fans convinced Randy Orton will "100%" turn on long-term ally after 13 years following return "so Roman conquers him again"

WWE fans recently took to Twitter, convinced that Randy Orton will definitely turn heel on his long-term ally Cody Rhodes after 13 years following his return at Survivor Series on November 25, 2023.

Orton will finally make his much-awaited return for the Survivor Series: WarGames Match. The Viper is set to team up with The American Nightmare, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to face off against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have a rich history together as the latter formed a heel faction in 2008 known as The Legacy, which included Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. as well. However, things changed in 2010 as DiBiase eliminated The Legend Killer from an Elimination Chamber match after hitting him with a pipe that was given by Cody.

The following day, Orton attacked his stablemates, turning himself face in the process. The trio then started feuding, and competed in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 26 in which The Viper emerged victorious.

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter as they believed Randy Orton would definitely turn on Cody Rhodes, and possibly start a feud with the latter.

Most were convinced that Orton would turn on Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 during The American Nightmare's possible match with Roman Reigns. One Twitter user wrote that the feud will start after Cody becomes champion.

Some believe Orton and Rhodes will compete at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Others wanted The Viper to go after The American Nightmare for the championship.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Randy Orton will turn on Cody Rhodes before the latter goes after Roman Reigns

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that Randy Orton might turn on Cody Rhodes just after they win the Survivor Series: WarGames Match to possibly start a feud with The American Nightmare before the latter goes after Roman Reigns.

"Imagine the babyfaces go over in the WarGames, and as they are getting their hands raised, RKO out of nowhere from Randy to Cody to set up the last hurdle in the hard-time story before Cody gets to Roman. Randy wants a shot. Randy is a four-time champion, [and] would definitely want a shot at Roman Reigns because of what The Bloodline did to him," Bully Ray said.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what WWE has in store for Survivor Series on November 25, 2023.

