WWE Survivor Series ending in major betrayal leading to Cody Rhodes' final feud before facing Roman Reigns is a possible scenario, believes veteran

WWE Hall of Famer believes Randy Orton could betray Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series.

The veteran in question is Bully Ray. Since his return to the Stamford-based company last year, The American Nightmare has set his eyes on Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief last April at WrestleMania 39. Nevertheless, many believe he will have another shot at Regins' title at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Rhodes has been feuding with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. He will join forces with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton to face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray suggested Orton could RKO Rhodes after winning the WarGames match to start a final feud between the two ahead of The American Nightmare's rumored match against Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"Imagine the babyfaces go over in the WarGames. And as they are getting their hands raised, RKO out of nowhere from Randy to Cody to set up the last hurdle in the hardtime story before Cody gets to Roman. Randy wants a shot. Randy is a four-time champion would definitely want a shot at Roman Reigns because of what The Bloodline did to him," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"And Randy's whole thing is gonna be, 'You knew I was a Viper when you called me. I can't be trusted. You guys all know that. I want that championship in that main event spot at WrestleMania just as much as you do Cody.' So, I think there's a story there, a very good final story, not like something just thrown in for Cody to do. But a very good final story and final hurdle before we get to Cody versus Roman." [From 10:45 to 11:55]

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

While Cody Rhodes is rumored to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, other top names were also reported as possible opponents for the leader of The Bloodline at the Show of Shows, including The Rock.

Speaking on his Lex Expressed podcast, WWE legend Lex Lugar revealed that he would like to see The American Nightmare go head-to-head again against The Tribal Chief.

"I hope so. I'm not sure when it'll happen, but I'd love to see it. I am a huge Cody Rhodes fan. He has a sense of the history of the business from his upbringing as a multi-generational wrestler. He respects it and the way that he carries himself. He's just got the modern-day term for the new generation. He's got the rizz. He's got it. He's got the confidence and the charisma," he said.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.