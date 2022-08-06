"It's definitely a new era" - Fans delighted over Shayna Baszler's gauntlet match victory on WWE SmackDown 

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement following Shayna Baszler's win to become the number one contender for Liv Morgan's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The recent episode of the Friday show featured a gauntlet match for a chance to challenge Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle. The match was first dominated by Raquel Rodriguez, but the Queen of Spades managed to defeat her.

Fans were ecstatic over the new feud. Many fans quickly referenced and even thanked Triple H for the results. Others said they were glad that the SmackDown Superstar is finally being marketed as a threat again:

DerekJ Speaks! @DerekJSpeaks Shayna Baszler, yet another one of Triple H's favorites, becomes the next challenger for Liv Morgan and the SD Women's Title. It's about time we start portraying her as a legitimate threat again #SmackDown Shayna Baszler, yet another one of Triple H's favorites, becomes the next challenger for Liv Morgan and the SD Women's Title. It's about time we start portraying her as a legitimate threat again #SmackDown

anna elite wrestling @annacdemarco ciampa and shayna baszler winning title shots in the same week



the man is working ciampa and shayna baszler winning title shots in the same week the man is working https://t.co/Iid5eZR4q5

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Shayna Baszler & Ricochet won in the same night. Shayna Baszler & Ricochet won in the same night. https://t.co/t4luEWNo3h

Multiple fans then hilariously speculated on what Vince McMahon might be thinking now that most of the former NXT Superstars are being put under the spotlight:

Roman2Reigns #RomanReigns𓃵 @RohanGandotra9

#Smackdown Vince at his home watching Smackdown and seeing Roman Reigns saying Hospital instead of Local Medical Facility. Ricochet having a match longer than 5 min,Shayna Baszler getting a Title match and Karrion Kross is back with his old theme music and with Scarlet. Vince at his home watching Smackdown and seeing Roman Reigns saying Hospital instead of Local Medical Facility. Ricochet having a match longer than 5 min,Shayna Baszler getting a Title match and Karrion Kross is back with his old theme music and with Scarlet.#Smackdown https://t.co/wE9SVr2dDi

WWESuchGoodSh1t @WWESGS1



#SmackDown Vince seeing Shayna Baszler getting a SmackDown Women's Championship match. Vince seeing Shayna Baszler getting a SmackDown Women's Championship match.#SmackDown https://t.co/ZD8TUOgcnA

Most fans simply expressed their happiness over the win and complimented the gauntlet match itself:

Greg @athleticfan33



#WWE #SmackDown Shayna Baszler is FINALLY getting a women's title match on a major show!? YES!!!!!!!!!! Shayna Baszler is FINALLY getting a women's title match on a major show!? YES!!!!!!!!!!#WWE #SmackDown

Diogo™ @DiogoB95 Ricochet and Shayna Baszler getting W’s. You love to see it. #SmackDown Ricochet and Shayna Baszler getting W’s. You love to see it. #SmackDown

Shaun Johnson @sdjohnson788 Shayna Baszler wins the Women's Gauntlet match, her winning was definitely the right call. #Smackdown Shayna Baszler wins the Women's Gauntlet match, her winning was definitely the right call. #Smackdown

#TeamJD @EKCone909



It’s going to be a good storyline with Shayna feuding against Liv Morgan since Liv fought Ronda Rousey. That was actually a good women’s gauntlet match. Raquel dominated the whole match only for Shayna Baszler to win the match. Right outcome.It’s going to be a good storyline with Shayna feuding against Liv Morgan since Liv fought Ronda Rousey. #SmackDown That was actually a good women’s gauntlet match. Raquel dominated the whole match only for Shayna Baszler to win the match. Right outcome.It’s going to be a good storyline with Shayna feuding against Liv Morgan since Liv fought Ronda Rousey. #SmackDown

Connor Hoggard @CJDaGrinchy Shayna Baszler Number 1 Contender for Liv Morgan I can't wait for the match the dangerous challenger vs underdog Champion always good and it always should have been Baszler in the damn Ronda Lousey role as a dominate Champion. Shayna Baszler Number 1 Contender for Liv Morgan I can't wait for the match the dangerous challenger vs underdog Champion always good and it always should have been Baszler in the damn Ronda Lousey role as a dominate Champion.

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan



Shayna Baszler should AVENGE Ronda Rousey for what happened at SummerSlam!



#WWECastle This is perfect storytelling!Shayna Baszler should AVENGE Ronda Rousey for what happened at SummerSlam! This is perfect storytelling!Shayna Baszler should AVENGE Ronda Rousey for what happened at SummerSlam!#WWECastle

𝓝🔛🔝 @MontezWrld SHAYNA BASZLER FOR SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP IKTR SHAYNA BASZLER FOR SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP IKTR

The other superstars who participated in tonight's gauntlet match were Natalya, Xia Li, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Aliyah. Following the victory, Baszler is set to face Liv Morgan at the Clash at the Castle event on September 3.

Shayna Baszler believes Ronda Rousey was the true WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan's title defense against The Baddest Woman on the Planet on SummerSlam ended in controversy. Morgan tapped out of Rousey's armbar, but the referee continued to count to three, resulting in Morgan retaining her championship.

Right after the match, one of Rousey's Four Horsewomen group members expressed that a true champion shouldn't have accepted the result. She then proceeded to call Rousey the rightful champion.

"A true champion wouldn't accept a 'win' like that. @RondaRousey is the rightful champ. #AndNew #SummerSlam" Baszler tweeted

Morgan's win also resulted in a negative reaction from fans during tonight's episode. In an interview segment with Kayla Braxton, fans were audibly disrespecting the champion with "You tapped out" chants. The reaction was so intense that the interviewer had to address the situation later on social media.

For now, it looks like Baszler has all the momentum she needs going into the title match against Morgan.

Do you think a new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion will be crowned? Sound off in the comments below!

