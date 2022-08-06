"It's definitely a new era" - Fans delighted over Shayna Baszler's gauntlet match victory on WWE SmackDown 

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement following Shayna Baszler's win to become the number one contender for Liv Morgan's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.
The recent episode of the Friday show featured a gauntlet match for a chance to challenge Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle. The match was first dominated by Raquel Rodriguez, but the Queen of Spades managed to defeat her.
Fans were ecstatic over the new feud. Many fans quickly referenced and even thanked Triple H for the results. Others said they were glad that the SmackDown Superstar is finally being marketed as a threat again:
Multiple fans then hilariously speculated on what Vince McMahon might be thinking now that most of the former NXT Superstars are being put under the spotlight:
Most fans simply expressed their happiness over the win and complimented the gauntlet match itself:
The other superstars who participated in tonight's gauntlet match were Natalya, Xia Li, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Aliyah. Following the victory, Baszler is set to face Liv Morgan at the Clash at the Castle event on September 3.
Shayna Baszler believes Ronda Rousey was the true WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Liv Morgan's title defense against The Baddest Woman on the Planet on SummerSlam ended in controversy. Morgan tapped out of Rousey's armbar, but the referee continued to count to three, resulting in Morgan retaining her championship.
Right after the match, one of Rousey's Four Horsewomen group members expressed that a true champion shouldn't have accepted the result. She then proceeded to call Rousey the rightful champion.
"A true champion wouldn't accept a 'win' like that. @RondaRousey is the rightful champ. #AndNew #SummerSlam" Baszler tweeted
Morgan's win also resulted in a negative reaction from fans during tonight's episode. In an interview segment with Kayla Braxton, fans were audibly disrespecting the champion with "You tapped out" chants. The reaction was so intense that the interviewer had to address the situation later on social media.
For now, it looks like Baszler has all the momentum she needs going into the title match against Morgan.
