WWE fans have been treated to some great merchandise over the past several months. However, a recently released t-shirt for a former Universal Champion hasn’t hit the right notes, according to some fans.

Kevin Owens is the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion along with Sami Zayn. He is having a lot of anger issues lately, which have seen Zayn step in to calm him down and ensure that the team does not run into trouble with too many people.

WWE recently released some new merchandise for the former Universal Champion to cash in on his current character. His new shirt has the following words on the front and back:

"I don't have an anger problem. I have an idiot problem."

LOVE IT lmaoo WWE have officially released Kevin Owens merch that says "I Don't have a Anger problem I have a idiot problem"LOVE IT lmaoo pic.twitter.com/OnjWq2ZqpU

Fans took to social media to debate the new shirt’s design. Many fans liked the shirt and stated that they would get it. However, others called it out for being cheap and did not like the wording on it.

Bliccy 🖤 @Bliccy1x @CrispyWrestle @FightOwensFight This is extremely cringe I hope I never see anybody wearing this lmfao

Nav @Navtreaks @CrispyWrestle @FightOwensFight This might be the worst shirt ever

20SM @20SM_NJ They already sell this in neon green with white text at rest stops. twitter.com/CrispyWrestle/…

The Prizefighter is one of the top wrestlers in WWE today. Surprisingly, the company has released such a basic shirt for someone of his caliber. It now looks like the creative team will be working on Kevin Owens’ anger issue angle for longer.

The angle could see the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions drift apart in the coming weeks. That could lead Kevin Owens to have a rivalry with Sami Zayn after the two men break up again.

LA Knight recently broke July records in WWE

Kevin Owens was once a top merchandise mover in the company. Currently, big names like Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns have some of the highest merchandise sales.

Meanwhile, LA Knight surprised everyone by surpassing all the big names to sell the most merchandise in July 2023. The former Million Dollar Champion hasn’t done anything of notice on the main roster, but he is still among the biggest fan favorites in the company.

Knight had more merchandise sales than Cody Rhodes, The Usos, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. That is a huge accomplishment for someone who hasn’t received a big push on the main roster.

1. LA Knight (Items in top 10 daily: 74) [reverse rank value: 6219]

2. Cody Rhodes (19) [4155]

3. The Usos (38) [3807]

4. Roman Reigns (16) [3280]

5. Stone Cold Steve Austin (13) [2485]

6.… pic.twitter.com/OTl1f9mrOW LA Knight was the Top Merch Seller in July, destroying the rest in terms of sales.1. LA Knight (Items in top 10 daily: 74) [reverse rank value: 6219]2. Cody Rhodes (19) [4155]3. The Usos (38) [3807]4. Roman Reigns (16) [3280]5. Stone Cold Steve Austin (13) [2485]6.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fans could see the numbers work in his favor and help him get a push in the coming months. He is someone who can carry the company forward if given the chance.

Do you like Kevin Owens’ new t-shirt design? Sound off in the comment section below.

