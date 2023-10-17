WWE fans expect recently returned star to turn heel soon; massive betrayal in the works

WWE fans have some of the wildest theories that end up coming true at times. The WWE Universe now believes that a recently returned superstar could turn heel soon to spice up a current faction.

Latino World Order has been one of the top factions in WWE for some time. Led by Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, fans have seen them put on some great matches against each other and other superstars.

At WWE Fastlane, Rey and Escobar were left without a third partner for their match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. This called for Carlito’s return, who came out with a brand new entrance theme.

His inclusion in the side helped LWO pick up the win. Not many in the wrestling community liked the returning star’s new theme. Many now believe that the creative team might be saving it for something bigger.

Many fans took to Twitter to point out that Carlito’s new theme could be temporary as he is playing a babyface character. The creative team could soon turn the 44-year-old heel against LWO and bring back his old theme that fits perfectly with his villainous persona.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The 44-year-old could betray Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and the others during a major match or segment. It would be the perfect way to reintroduce an even more vicious Carlito, who has the potential to become a top-heel solo star.

Carlito himself is not a fan of his new WWE theme

The WWE Universe did not like the 44-year-old’s new entrance theme much when he returned at Fastlane. It looks like the recently returned star is not a big fan of it too, as he recently spoke about the change on The Ringer Wrestling Show’s Cheap Heat podcast.

Carlito stated that he wanted to try something different upon his return. He admitted that, much like the fans, he didn’t like his new theme either but hoped that it would grow on everyone later on.

"Like I said, I wasn’t crazy about it, but also, it was like one of those earworms where I’d be humming it to myself during the day, you know? Because they said, ‘You listened to it 1,000 times’ and then I’d find myself just humming it here without even noticing so, it grew on me a little bit so maybe, hopefully — I know people don’t like change. I’m that guy too. I’m not crazy about change but, I think it’s something that needed to be done and just to, you know, put a fresh coat of paint on everything,” Carlito said.

Fans will have to wait and see whether the creative team bows down to the fan’s demand and brings back the old theme. However, it makes more sense to save it for a potential heel turn down the line.

Are you excited for Carlito’s future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!