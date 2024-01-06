Roman Reigns could very well one-up an iconic moment from WWE WrestleMania 37. Fans believe that The Tribal Chief now has a chance of doing the unthinkable at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief wasn’t ready to sit back and see LA Knight, AJ Styles, or Randy Orton become his challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. Thus, he attacked the three men along with The Bloodline during their Triple Threat Match in the main event of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Nick Aldis appeared to inform Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns must defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble. The announcement has given fans an idea that could see Roman do something similar to what he did at WrestleMania 37.

The Tribal Chief faced Daniel Bryan and Edge in a Triple Threat Match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. He stacked both men to pin them, retaining his WWE Universal Championship. Fans think Roman Reigns could now stack all three of his competitors to pin them at Royal Rumble 2024. Check out their reactions to the idea below:

One fan believes Reigns will do it to make a t-shirt out of it.

Another fan wants to see the world burn and is backing the idea.

According to one fan, the Rock will walk out after Roman Reigns pins all three men.

A fan recalls that he did so at WrestleMania 37 to send his opponents to a rival promotion.

Another fan believes the same, as Daniel Bryan (FKA Bryan Danielson) and Edge (FKA Adam Copeland) are now in AEW.

One fan thinks that Reigns stacking his three opponents for the pin is very likely.

A fan doesn't want to see Randy Orton undergo such treatment, even though it is possible.

A fan of Twitter acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

Reigns' fans cannot wait to see him stack LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton to retain his title.

One fan sees the vision become a reality very soon.

Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign has extended for a record period. It will be interesting to see whether the creative team takes the title off him before he gets into a match against The Rock.

The Rock teased a potential rivalry with Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

WWE RAW hosted the return of not one but two former WWE Champions. Jinder Mahal first came out to blow the win out of the fans before The Rock interrupted him to get the biggest pop of the year.

After taking down the Modern Day Maharaja, The Rock teased a potential rivalry with Reigns by asking fans whether he should sit at the head of the table.

Fans could see the two cousins collide at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event in Australia. The Tribal Chief could go over The Rock to prove his worth in the wrestling industry.

Do you want to see a rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Rock? Sound off in the comment section below.

