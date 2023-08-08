WWE fans fear current champion may have suffered the same injury as John Cena eleven years ago

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was shown injured on Monday Night RAW this week, and fans fear he suffered the same fate as John Cena eleven years ago.

Cena had to undergo elbow surgery in 2012 while in a championship feud. He sustained the injury during a match at a Live event and revealed his distended elbow on RAW only a few weeks later.

This week on RAW, Sami Zayn turned to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' defense when ambushed by The Judgment Day. This led to a six-man tag team match being booked for the show's main event.

JD McDonagh, however, wanted to punish Zayn for attacking Balor and launched a vicious assault on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion backstage. A close-up shot later showed Zayn's elbow eerily distended, raising concerns among fans.

Many noted that Zayn's elbow resembled John Cena's injury before his surgery. It is worth noting that his tag team partner Kevin Owens is currently out of action due to a broken rib. Thus, it led to questions about Zayn and Owens potentially vacating their championship.

Others stated that the tag team championship might be cursed, referring to three current champions sustaining injuries. Here's what fans had to say about Sami Zayn's elbow injury shown on RAW:

Did Sami Zayn suffer the same injury as John Cena in 2012?

Shinsuke Nakamura replaced Zayn in the main event and emerged victorious alongside Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. However, the celebrations were cut short when Nakamura hit The Architect with a devastating Kinshasa before leaving the ring.

Elsewhere, McDonagh was seen conversing with Finn Balor. The Prince also sided with his old friend over Priest during a backstage segment, following which the upstart suggested The Archer of Infamy should get rid of the MITB briefcase.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville ruled out of action after suffering from torn ACL

As confirmed by TMZ, one-half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sonya Deville, has suffered from torn ACL. Hence, the champion has been ruled out of action indefinitely. She injured herself during her tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on SmackDown last month.

It remains to be seen how her absence will impact her tag team partner, Chelsea Green, on RAW. With Deville, Owens, and now potentially Zayn suffering injury scares, the tag team division will soon be without champions. Former titleholder Liv Morgan was also ruled out of action last month after suffering from a shoulder injury.

