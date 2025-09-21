  • home icon
  WWE fans fluster Becky Lynch ahead of historic Wrestlepalooza match; Seth Rollins forced to console

By JP David
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:38 GMT
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. (Photo: WWE.com)
Becky Lynch was flustered before her match with Seth Rollins against AJ Lee and CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza. Rollins had no choice but to console Lynch to calm the nerves ahead of a big-time match.

Punk and Rollins have been bitter rivals since the former returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. It got personal after Lynch got involved at Clash in Paris, helping The Visionary beat Punk to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Lynch's involvement prompted The Second City Saint to call for backup, someone who can lay hands on Becky Lynch. That meant AJ Lee returned to WWE more than a decade after her retirement.

also-read-trending Trending

Before the match, there were a lot of "AJ Lee" chants that flustered Lynch, who covered her ears. Rollins had no other choice but to console his wife and ensure that she's ready for their battle.

Lynch seemed to have nerves against AJ Lee based on how she reacted to the return on the September 5 episode of SmackDown. The Man did get the upper hand on The Geek Goddess last Monday on RAW, delivering the Manhandle Slam.

Becky Lynch's message to AJ Lee before Wrestlepalooza

Despite the reactions she has had on WWE television regarding AJ Lee, Becky Lynch sounded confident ahead of Wrestlepalooza. Lynch had a message for Lee during an appearance at ESPN's SportsCenter earlier this week.

"I think she’s going to realize that she made a huge mistake. I think she’s going to realize that the best decision she ever made in her entire life was to leave before she could get in the ring with me," Lynch said. [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Wrestlepalooza will be AJ Lee's first match in more than a decade. Lee retired in April 2015 and has focused on being a writer and other projects.

JP David

