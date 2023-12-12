WWE fans left worried by 17-time champion's recent injury

WWE fans are growing concerned after a new update about a popular superstar's injury.

Charlotte Flair battled Damage CTRL's Asuka in a singles match this past Friday night on SmackDown. The match came to an abrupt end, and The Empress of Tomorrow picked up the victory after Bayley interfered. Charlotte Flair was seemingly injured following the match, and fans have shared footage of her complaining to officials about her knee.

PW Insider recently reported that The Queen has been pulled from WWE Live Events and there are some within the company concerned that the injury to Flair could be "fairly serious". Wrestling fans have taken to social media to react to the concerning update about Flair.

Most fans noted that Flair not being at WWE WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia would be a huge loss. The majority of fans wished Flair well and are hoping that she was able to avoid a serious injury.

WWE RAW star Nia Jax praises Charlotte Flair

Nia Jax recently praised Charlotte Flair and claimed that the veteran was "The Head of the Women's Table" in the promotion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview before she returned to WWE, Nia Jax praised Flair and compared her to Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief often describes himself as "The Head of the Table," and The Irresistible Force claimed that Flair was at the top of the women's division in the company:

"I'm obsessed with Asuka," Jax said. "I had such amazing chemistry with Asuka. Charlotte is just top tier, The Head of the Women's Table. All the women are incredible. I like seeing what Zoey Stark is doing, teaming up with Trish [Stratus]. I love Dakota Kai, I love IYO SKY." [4:26 – 4:42]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Charlotte Flair lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles last year. The match was universally praised and fans were looking forward to seeing what the promotion had planned for Flair at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old will be able to perform at the promotion's biggest show of the year next April in Philadelphia.

Who would you like to see Charlotte Flair face at WWE WrestleMania 40 is she is cleared to compete? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

