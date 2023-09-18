WWE fans pick a "new beast" as their choice to main event WrestleMania

WWE has been building some new young stars on the main roster in recent months for future WrestleMania spots. Fans see a current NXT star as a future main eventer at the upcoming WrestleMania shows.

Over the past several months, fans have seen Austin Theory and Grayson Waller get a good push on the main roster. The two men have worked with the legends of the game to make a name for themselves.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Bron Breakker has been working his way up in NXT. He has already had a memorable NXT Championship reign, and he is currently busy building himself as a top heel on the roster.

Several fans online have taken to heart the idea that Bron Breakker would be an ideal choice to become the next WWE main eventer. The star already has the physique and looks to carry WWE forward in the coming decades.

You can check out the reactions below:

Breakker has made a name for himself in NXT with some great matches. He is a powerhouse who is also very athletic, and the combination has helped him amass a good fan following.

It will be interesting to see when the creative team decides to call him up to the main roster. Many fans see him as a future world champion in WWE, and that could take him to the main event of WrestleMania sooner rather than later.

WWE star Bron Breakker recently put Von Wagner on the shelf

Bron Breakker has a few finishers in his arsenal to give fans different in each match. However, he did not require any of them to put Von Wagner on the shelf.

The ruthlessness of Breakker was on full display a few weeks ago on NXT when, following a match against Wagner, he delivered a steel step shot to the latter's head, leading to WWE cutting the live feed of the show. The shot was so brutal it left Wagner writhing in pain and had to be stretchered away.

Breakker, who is known to have the best spear in the business, is one of the most vicious heels in NXT at the moment and could easily be dubbed as the Roman Reigns of NXT.

The star and Reigns share the same finishing move - the spear. It will eventually be interesting to see whether they lock horns to see who has the best spear in the business.

Breakker even sported a 'Best Spear in the Business' shirt recently on NXT, and fans are eager to learn what the future holds for the star.

Do you see Bron Breakker as a future WWE WrestleMania main eventer? Sound off in the comments section below.

