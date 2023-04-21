A current WWE star may have the best Spear in the industry, and it's not Roman Reigns

The Spear is one of the most lethal and widely used finishers in WWE, and just like Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker has also mastered the maneuver.

Reigns has used the Spear generously throughout his career. The move has won him some big matches and championships over the years. He is one of the masters of the move, and not many superstars can match the intensity with which Roman Reigns delivers it.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley also has a lethal Spear. The powerhouse is built like a tank, and that allows him to mow down his opponents and pick up easy wins.

Over the years, fans have seen Goldberg deliver the Spear to perfection. He made the finisher famous, and many other WWE megastars such as Roman Reigns, Edge, Batista, and Charlotte Flair have added the move to their arsenal.

However, the 25-year-old Bron Breakker has shown that he has mastered the art of delivering the move over the past year or so. The former NXT Champion debuted on the developmental brand in 2021 and quickly captured the attention of many fans.

Breakker's relationship with the Steiner Brothers gave him the spotlight he needed. However, it was his strength that put him above the rest of the NXT roster. Fans have seen the 25-year-old get into rivalries with top stars such as Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and Santos Escobar.

Throughout his two impressive reigns as the NXT Champion, fans saw Bron Breakker deliver the Spear to finish off his opponents in style. In recent months, he has used the move better and better, and his recent heel turn has allowed him to pull it off with much more intensity.

He lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver before WrestleMania 39. Bron Breakker turned heel on the episode of NXT that followed and delivered ferocious Spears to Hayes and Trick Williams to prove a point.

On the April 18, 2023 episode of the show, Breakker mowed down the massive Odyssey Jones to once again prove that he has become a master at delivering the finisher. Taking down an over 400lbs superstar with a running tackle is no easy feat, but Breakker won the hearts of his fans by doing so with ease.

While many fans will point out that Roman Reigns and Edge have the best Spears in the industry, it looks like no one does it better than the 25-year-old Bron Breakker.

Roman Reigns has spoken about two of his best Spears in WWE

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has dominated WWE for over two years now, and it looks like no one can stop him from becoming the most iconic superstar of all time.

Reigns has hit countless Spears in his career to pick up some big wins. Speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, The Tribal Chief picked the two best finishers he has delivered in his WWE career.

"I did it [best] on two people. I ran down the ramp, I think at SummerSlam, and speared Rusev. I think that’s all I did. What a great night. Then, I did the same thing to Big Show years ago," said Roman Reigns.

It looks like Roman Reigns prefers to hit the move against larger men. Similarly, Bron Breakker has also taken down some big superstars to prove himself in WWE.

Do you think Bron Breakker has the best spear in WWE today? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

