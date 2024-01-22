WWE fans pushing for Bray Wyatt to be handed major honor

WWE is set to make a big announcement this week, and fans are pushing for Bray Wyatt to receive a major posthumous honor.

The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away on August 24 of last year at the age of 36. While many people want the company to induct Wyatt into the Hall of Fame in April, there is also a strong push among fans to put the third-generation wrestler on the cover of the next video game.

The 2K cover superstar is a big deal every year, and the WWE 2K24 cover will be revealed tomorrow, January 22. Several names have been rumored for the honor, but fans are also calling on officials to choose the man known as The Fiend.

Check out some of the fan reactions to a new WWE Games teaser below:

The game is set to be released sometime in the next few months on The Road to WrestleMania 40 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Windows PC. The release date should be confirmed tomorrow, along with the cover.

WWE working on Bray Wyatt project under Legends deal

WWE is currently working on a new project for the late Bray Wyatt. He was also recently signed to a Legends contract, which will benefit his family.

The legendary Mike "IRS" Rotunda recently appeared on the Wrasslin' Talk podcast and revealed the Legends deal. He also talked about how much the family misses his son, noting that Wyatt and JoJo Offerman were set to be married on December 7.

"It’s been really hard. We miss him every day. Growing up in the business, you always book stuff during the week because you’re going to be wrestling on the weekends and TV. Windham [Bray Wyatt] and Jojo were supposed to get married yesterday. We miss Windham horribly, every day. Windham was the first one and we would bring him on the road at six months old. They would come with me and stay on the road, wherever I was wrestling, and it’s so hard to wake up out of this nightmare and he’s still not there," he said.

The five-time WWE Tag Team Champion went on to credit the company for putting Wyatt on a Legends contract and helping his family.

"I have to give WWE credit. They’ve done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff. They put Windham on a legends contract and all the proceeds go to…Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them," he said.

Wyatt had two daughters with his first wife, Samantha, and then had a son and daughter with JoJo Offerman.

Do you think Bray Wyatt should go into the Hall of Fame this year? Who do you think should be on the 2K24 cover? Sound off in the comments section below!

