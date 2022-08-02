"Don't worry you'll get your revenge"- Fans wish Becky Lynch a speedy recovery after her injury was confirmed on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch injured her shoulder during WWE SummerSlam and has been ruled out of action for the next few months. Following the news, fans quickly wished her a speedy recovery.
The Man kicked off this week's episode of RAW and thanked Bianca Belair for pushing her every day. She confirmed that she separated her shoulders during the SummerSlam match. Right after she left the ring, Becky was attacked backstage by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.
Meanwhile, fans said how they will miss not seeing her Becky Monday show. They also said how she would eventually get her revenge on Bayley's new stable:
Some fans confessed how heartbroken and emotional they were after the announcement was made:
Some fans pointed out how the superstar helped elevate the women's division. They recalled all her accomplishments and one fan even joked about her heel run as Big Time Becks:
Bianca Belair retained her the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam. The two rivals then stood side-by-side after Bayley's new stable with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky seemingly threatened Belair.
WWE confirms Becky Lynch will be out for several months
Following her promo and eventual backstage attack, Lynch was seen in the trainer's room while officials examined her shoulder injury.
It didn't take long for the promotion to share that due to the attack, Lynch's injury was "exacerbated." They also stated that the former Women's Champion is expected to be out for several months.
"After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight... As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months."
The Man's absence will surely be felt not just by the locker room, but by fans as well. For now, it remains to be seen what will happen next for Big Time Becks.
We at Sportskeeda wish The Man a speedy recovery.
