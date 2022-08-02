"Don't worry you'll get your revenge"- Fans wish Becky Lynch a speedy recovery after her injury was confirmed on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch injured her shoulder during WWE SummerSlam and has been ruled out of action for the next few months. Following the news, fans quickly wished her a speedy recovery.

The Man kicked off this week's episode of RAW and thanked Bianca Belair for pushing her every day. She confirmed that she separated her shoulders during the SummerSlam match. Right after she left the ring, Becky was attacked backstage by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Meanwhile, fans said how they will miss not seeing her Becky Monday show. They also said how she would eventually get her revenge on Bayley's new stable:

Moe Reslan @MoeReslan3 @ScrapDaddyAP @BeckyLynchWWE wish you a speedy recovery beck Don’t worry you’ll get your revenge on Dakota Kai and Bayley and Iyo sky once’s you come back and teach theses bitches a lesson they are never gonna forget @ScrapDaddyAP @BeckyLynchWWE wish you a speedy recovery beck Don’t worry you’ll get your revenge on Dakota Kai and Bayley and Iyo sky once’s you come back and teach theses bitches a lesson they are never gonna forget

VSW @ChampionMyzter @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota It really sucks that we'll have to watch #WWERaw every Monday night without Becky Lynch around. But she's The Man. & The Man never stays down. Which is why she'll come back better, & badder than ever. @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota It really sucks that we'll have to watch #WWERaw every Monday night without Becky Lynch around. But she's The Man. & The Man never stays down. Which is why she'll come back better, & badder than ever.

TORREON, ROSEMAE M. @torreon_rosemae

even though I'm wwe fan but Becky helps me a lot. Many lesson learned from her. LOVE YOU THE MAN!!! I AM ALWAYS EXCITED TO @WWERAW because of @BeckyLynchWWE even though I'm wwe fan but Becky helps me a lot. Many lesson learned from her. LOVE YOU THE MAN!!! #ThankYouBecky I AM ALWAYS EXCITED TO @WWERAW because of @BeckyLynchWWE even though I'm wwe fan but Becky helps me a lot. Many lesson learned from her. LOVE YOU THE MAN!!! #ThankYouBecky

Some fans confessed how heartbroken and emotional they were after the announcement was made:

alyssa 💜 @beckystellaride

i love you becks speedy recovery! i’ll miss you so much and i’m sobbing again.i love you becksspeedy recovery! i’ll miss you so much #ThankYouBecky and i’m sobbing again. i love you becks ❤️❤️ speedy recovery! i’ll miss you so much #ThankYouBecky https://t.co/EF9i2IRX3M

Some fans pointed out how the superstar helped elevate the women's division. They recalled all her accomplishments and one fan even joked about her heel run as Big Time Becks:

TEAM BAE FOREVER 💙 @teambaegoats #ThankYouBecky The strongest and most talented woman I have ever seen. Becky is amazing and I know she recovers and will come back better to give us more of her art. The strongest and most talented woman I have ever seen. Becky is amazing and I know she recovers and will come back better to give us more of her art. ❤️#ThankYouBecky https://t.co/3AjsBbY923

𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕥𝕨𝕠 𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕥𝕤☠︎︎🌸🖤 @beckyxlynch_fan You carried the whole womens divison throughout this year i hope you get better soon. RIP Big time Becks you will not be missed #ThankyouBecky You carried the whole womens divison throughout this year i hope you get better soon. RIP Big time Becks you will not be missed #ThankyouBecky https://t.co/Y8YEM3Ckdu

TEAM BAE FOREVER 💙 @teambaegoats Becky came back and became the best version of herself, Help to the women's division, gave us incredible fights and Climbed many women, That's what a goat does Thank you for everything becky we love you and I know you will return better than ever #ThankYouBecky Becky came back and became the best version of herself, Help to the women's division, gave us incredible fights and Climbed many women, That's what a goat does Thank you for everything becky we love you and I know you will return better than ever #ThankYouBecky https://t.co/mS2J4scGKQ

Bianca Belair retained her the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam. The two rivals then stood side-by-side after Bayley's new stable with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky seemingly threatened Belair.

WWE confirms Becky Lynch will be out for several months

Following her promo and eventual backstage attack, Lynch was seen in the trainer's room while officials examined her shoulder injury.

It didn't take long for the promotion to share that due to the attack, Lynch's injury was "exacerbated." They also stated that the former Women's Champion is expected to be out for several months.

"After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight... As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months."

The Man's absence will surely be felt not just by the locker room, but by fans as well. For now, it remains to be seen what will happen next for Big Time Becks.

We at Sportskeeda wish The Man a speedy recovery.

