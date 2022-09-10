"It feels different and unique" - WWE fans react to screen going black & white during Karrion Kross' attack on Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown tonight, Drew McIntyre took on Solo Sikoa in the main event. However, the match ended in a no contest after Karrion Kross crept up from behind to apply the Kross Jacket to The Scottish Warrior.

As The Doom Walker was choking out McIntyre on the mat with Scarlett by his side, the TV screen immediately went black & white, which no doubt created a mundane scene. Commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves screamed for help in the background, enhancing the grim atmosphere.

We have seen the screen transitioning to black and white during Kross' entrance along with Scarlett. Members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to react, with most sharing positive feedback for Kross' new perk.

Here are some of the best reactions to the screen going black and white:

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 That was a GREAT touch to immediately turn the screen to a cinematic black and white as Karrion Kross put the Sleeper Hold on Drew McIntyre, and then fully to black as you can hear Cole and Graves yelling for help #SmackDown That was a GREAT touch to immediately turn the screen to a cinematic black and white as Karrion Kross put the Sleeper Hold on Drew McIntyre, and then fully to black as you can hear Cole and Graves yelling for help #SmackDown

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful I can deal without the black and white filter when Kross is attacking someone. #SmackDown I can deal without the black and white filter when Kross is attacking someone. #SmackDown

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



#SmackDown This shot going from color to black and white once Kross interfered looked pretty cool. This shot going from color to black and white once Kross interfered looked pretty cool. #SmackDown https://t.co/UbXOLJiXcY

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj they walked so karrion kross’ entrance could run they walked so karrion kross’ entrance could run https://t.co/oogJkvAIcn

Saif @SaifQuadri Karrion Kross in black and white cuz his political views are from the 60s Karrion Kross in black and white cuz his political views are from the 60s

Josh @jetsfan24x7 @Fightful idk it feels different and unique to me @Fightful idk it feels different and unique to me

TeaDrinker @Tea_drinkerLive @Fightful The slow fade to black and having Michael Cole still talking about the events after was great in my opinion though @Fightful The slow fade to black and having Michael Cole still talking about the events after was great in my opinion though

While most loved the new touch from Triple H, who is now the new head of creative control, there were some detractors.

Karrion Kross has been targeting Drew McIntyre since the night of his WWE return

After being released by the company last year, Karrion Kross, along with Scarlett, returned to WWE on the August 5th edition of SmackDown. He attacked Drew McIntyre, who was focused on Roman Reigns at the time.

The two superstars also had a scuffle during McIntyre's match against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, where Kross was in attendance.

While the two men have brawled against each other in the past couple of weeks, they are yet to face each other inside the squared circle in a match. Perhaps that could occur sooner rather than later at the upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules.

Would you like to see Kross go up against McIntyre? Sound off in the comments below.

