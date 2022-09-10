"It feels different and unique" - WWE fans react to screen going black & white during Karrion Kross' attack on Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown tonight, Drew McIntyre took on Solo Sikoa in the main event. However, the match ended in a no contest after Karrion Kross crept up from behind to apply the Kross Jacket to The Scottish Warrior.
As The Doom Walker was choking out McIntyre on the mat with Scarlett by his side, the TV screen immediately went black & white, which no doubt created a mundane scene. Commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves screamed for help in the background, enhancing the grim atmosphere.
We have seen the screen transitioning to black and white during Kross' entrance along with Scarlett. Members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to react, with most sharing positive feedback for Kross' new perk.
While most loved the new touch from Triple H, who is now the new head of creative control, there were some detractors.
Karrion Kross has been targeting Drew McIntyre since the night of his WWE return
After being released by the company last year, Karrion Kross, along with Scarlett, returned to WWE on the August 5th edition of SmackDown. He attacked Drew McIntyre, who was focused on Roman Reigns at the time.
The two superstars also had a scuffle during McIntyre's match against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, where Kross was in attendance.
While the two men have brawled against each other in the past couple of weeks, they are yet to face each other inside the squared circle in a match. Perhaps that could occur sooner rather than later at the upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules.
