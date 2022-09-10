Create

"It feels different and unique" - WWE fans react to screen going black & white during Karrion Kross' attack on Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Karrion Kross choking out Drew McIntyre as Scarlett looks on
On WWE SmackDown tonight, Drew McIntyre took on Solo Sikoa in the main event. However, the match ended in a no contest after Karrion Kross crept up from behind to apply the Kross Jacket to The Scottish Warrior.

As The Doom Walker was choking out McIntyre on the mat with Scarlett by his side, the TV screen immediately went black & white, which no doubt created a mundane scene. Commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves screamed for help in the background, enhancing the grim atmosphere.

.@realKILLERkross has just taken out @DMcIntyreWWE 😳@Lady_Scarlett13 #SmackDown https://t.co/8EjA6b9Y0u

We have seen the screen transitioning to black and white during Kross' entrance along with Scarlett. Members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to react, with most sharing positive feedback for Kross' new perk.

Here are some of the best reactions to the screen going black and white:

The screen turning black and white for @realKILLERkross is a nice touch. @Lady_Scarlett13 #SmackDown https://t.co/sGnAiJfC2h
That was a GREAT touch to immediately turn the screen to a cinematic black and white as Karrion Kross put the Sleeper Hold on Drew McIntyre, and then fully to black as you can hear Cole and Graves yelling for help #SmackDown
Doomsday has arrived for Drew McIntyre!#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/InexQEgQar
I can deal without the black and white filter when Kross is attacking someone. #SmackDown
This shot going from color to black and white once Kross interfered looked pretty cool. #SmackDown https://t.co/UbXOLJiXcY
@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 WWE has struck GOLD with Karrion & Scarlett
@WWE @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 what a way to end the show 👏🏽 take notes aew
they walked so karrion kross’ entrance could run https://t.co/oogJkvAIcn
.@realKILLERkross choked the Vivid HDR outta @DMcIntyreWWE!!! #SmackDown
Karrion Kross in black and white cuz his political views are from the 60s
@Fightful idk it feels different and unique to me
@Fightful The slow fade to black and having Michael Cole still talking about the events after was great in my opinion though
#Smackdown https://t.co/m2kPhMm0Dd

While most loved the new touch from Triple H, who is now the new head of creative control, there were some detractors.

Karrion Kross has been targeting Drew McIntyre since the night of his WWE return

After being released by the company last year, Karrion Kross, along with Scarlett, returned to WWE on the August 5th edition of SmackDown. He attacked Drew McIntyre, who was focused on Roman Reigns at the time.

The two superstars also had a scuffle during McIntyre's match against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, where Kross was in attendance.

.@realKILLERkross & @Lady_Scarlett13 are here at #WWECastle! https://t.co/OnTsdHy1jl

While the two men have brawled against each other in the past couple of weeks, they are yet to face each other inside the squared circle in a match. Perhaps that could occur sooner rather than later at the upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules.

Would you like to see Kross go up against McIntyre? Sound off in the comments below.

