"I have no words" - WWE fans ecstatic to The New Day mocking The Viking Raiders

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown showcased The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) dressing up as The Viking Raiders and mocking Erik and Ivar.

The feud between The Viking Raiders and The New Day has been going on for weeks now, with the former getting the better of the 11-time tag champions. To taunt their rivals, Kingston and Woods walked out dressed up as Erik and Ivar before proceeding to mock them. When the former RAW Tag Team Champions finally showed up, they were attacked by Shanky and Jinder Mahal.

Following the segment, fans expressed their amusement with the gimmick. One fan noted how the version of The Viking Raiders' run on the main roster was incomparable during their time in NXT:

A.T.G. - The Colonel, The GREAT Dane @WWETheRealATG The Viking Raiders are in more trouble than they know. They got stomped on by Jinder Mahal, Shanky and the New Day. They're in big trouble. The Viking Raiders are in more trouble than they know. They got stomped on by Jinder Mahal, Shanky and the New Day. They're in big trouble.

A.T.G. - The Colonel, The GREAT Dane @WWETheRealATG The "New" Viking Raiders have ferreted buildings and arenas for total domination.



New Day just called them "ugly," "deplorable" and "detestable." The "New" Viking Raiders have ferreted buildings and arenas for total domination.New Day just called them "ugly," "deplorable" and "detestable."

A fan compiled a photo of the previous instances when The New Day dressed up as their opponents and other superstars:

A couple of fans then shared their amusement over the segment. One of them even tweeted out a video of Big E laughing hysterically to express their emotions:

Naja Brinee🦋✨ @NajaBrinee I can’t with the New Day right now I can’t with the New Day right now😭💀 https://t.co/JgfDzCzAkC

Eddie. @YeahEJH1 I love the New Day so much. I love the New Day so much.

Another fan then recalled the time when the group dressed up as The Brood. They recalled how the commentary team at the time reacted when they came out:

Kalind @NYCKNP . I still remember when New Day dressed up as The Brood, Graves got so pissed while Saxton thought it was funny. New Day dressed up as Viking Raiders. I still remember when New Day dressed up as The Brood, Graves got so pissed while Saxton thought it was funny. #SmackDown New Day dressed up as Viking Raiders 😆😆. I still remember when New Day dressed up as The Brood, Graves got so pissed while Saxton thought it was funny. #SmackDown

While the majority of the fans enjoyed the segment, there are still some who didn't. A fan shared that the segment was "cringe."

Despite this, there are still numerous fans who enjoyed the segment. Some of them even gave the former tag team champions a new name as 'The New Raid.'

What else happened on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown?

This week's episode of the blue brand kicked off with Pat McAfee calling out Happy Corbin ahead of their match at SummerSlam. The SmackDown commentator even referenced the reported TV-14 rating for RAW.

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan defeated Natalya in the championship contender's match. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre had a singles match against Ridge Holland, which The Scottish Warrior won. Another singles match happened between Theory and Madcap Moss, which the latter won via disqualification.

Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso before Jeff Jarrett was revealed as the special guest referee for The Usos vs. The Street Profits at WWE SummerSlam.

The show also featured segments between Theory and The Bloodline, Lacey Evans walking out of her match, and a backstage segment involving Gunther.

