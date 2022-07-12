"The most ridiculous guy ever"-Wrestling World explodes as Brock Lesnar attacks former champions to kick off WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW opened with Brock Lesnar and he kicked off the show, leaving a destructive path.

The Beast Incarnate made his anticipated return to RAW in preparation for his match against Roman Reigns for SummerSlam. However, he was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, Theory, and The Alpha Academy. Despite being outnumbered against Otis and Chad Gable, Lesnar managed to power through.

Following the segment, fans marveled at the dominant showcase of the former WWE Champion. On Twitter, the wrestling world has expressed mixed opinions about the strong display of power by the superstar and his upcoming match.

Fans expressed their admiration for the feud between the two powerhouses. Some are even stating that although it's repetitive, they still enjoy watching the clash:

Izan @Izan_Jimenez10 The rivalry between Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns can be repetitive, but it is always the best of the show. #WWERaw The rivalry between Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns can be repetitive, but it is always the best of the show. #WWERaw

Look at the crowd cheering Brock Lesnar, he is the draw, he is the main event, and SummerSlam is his playground



#WWERaw If you sitting at home and think and tweet no one asked for Roman vrs Brock Lesnar you need to realize u are really have no idea how business worksLook at the crowd cheering Brock Lesnar, he is the draw, he is the main event, and SummerSlam is his playground If you sitting at home and think and tweet no one asked for Roman vrs Brock Lesnar you need to realize u are really have no idea how business works Look at the crowd cheering Brock Lesnar, he is the draw, he is the main event, and SummerSlam is his playground#WWERaw

iBeast @ibeastIess I'm so hyped for Roman vs Brock man i don't care, I just know this one will hit different. I'm so hyped for Roman vs Brock man i don't care, I just know this one will hit different.

Meanwhile, some fans weren't happy with the upcoming match between Lesnar and Reigns. Some even said Theory's involvement with the feud did not help at all, saying it was an "embarrassment."

B-Dot aka Tyrone @TheDotOfB I'll watch summer league basketball before I watch roman vs brock I'll watch summer league basketball before I watch roman vs brock

abby @blisstatements Throwing theory in this Roman and Brock feud is so embarrassing on his end. Like he is no where near their level of popularity + he has no morals. Throwing theory in this Roman and Brock feud is so embarrassing on his end. Like he is no where near their level of popularity + he has no morals.

The majority of fans then talked about the promo and shared how dominant Brock was against The Alpha Academy. Not only that, some fans even praised The Beast Incarnate for his promo skills.

Aows @AowsBen Brock is the most ridiculous guy ever, a human should not be that strong Brock is the most ridiculous guy ever, a human should not be that strong

Matthew Szymanski @Matt8Szymanski

Only a few wrestlers had that factor, and if you want people take wrestling as real, you need someone to make it seem real. Brock Lesnar does that.

#WWERaw The reason I nevermind Brock Lesnar runs with the belts is legitimate comes off some who can't be stopped.Only a few wrestlers had that factor, and if you want people take wrestling as real, you need someone to make it seem real. Brock Lesnar does that. The reason I nevermind Brock Lesnar runs with the belts is legitimate comes off some who can't be stopped. Only a few wrestlers had that factor, and if you want people take wrestling as real, you need someone to make it seem real. Brock Lesnar does that.#WWERaw

Ali🦁 @itsYDG2 Brock being able to effortlessly lift Otis like that is TERRIFYING bruh. WHAT Brock being able to effortlessly lift Otis like that is TERRIFYING bruh. WHAT

Pav @WrestlinGifs Can’t wait to see baby face Lesnar have a feud with someone other than Roman, you can’t waste this version of Brock, he’s so goated Can’t wait to see baby face Lesnar have a feud with someone other than Roman, you can’t waste this version of Brock, he’s so goated 😂

The segment ended with Brock Lesnar flattening out The Alpha Academy, with Otis even on the receiving end of an F5 through the announcement table. All the while, Heyman and Theory looked on.

Brock Lesnar called Roman Reigns "The Tribal Hog" in the latest WWE RAW

Before his dominant clash against The Alpha Academy, Lesnar sent out a message to his SummerSlam opponent, Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Champion noted Reigns' lifestyle ever since he won WrestleMania. Mentioning his lavish lifestyle, riding on jets, before proceeding to call him a hog.

He then mentioned how "pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered" before referencing his time on the farm. In a chilling connection, Lesnar shared how he would slaughter hogs daily on his farm.

For now, fans are anticipating what will happen in the upcoming show on July 30. Although Brock hasn't been as active in the ring as compared to Reigns, the latest episode showed that he still contains enough power to deliver a show.

