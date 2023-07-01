WWE fans send threats to the company ahead of Money in the Bank if favorite superstar loses

The 2023 Money in the Bank is just a few hours away, and WWE fans are all in to support LA Knight. Some wrestling fans have promised to riot if the former Million Dollar Champion does not take the MITB briefcase home from The O2 Arena, London, on July 1.

During the latest episode of the Blue brand, Logan Paul was invited to the Grayson Waller Effect show. The Social Media Megastar asserted that if he wins, he might not even cash in the Money in the Bank contract; instead, he would smack LA Knight with it.

Knight’s music hit with a massive pop. The 40-year-old star snubbed Logan Paul by stating he may have been successful on social media, but he was now stepping inside Knight's zone. The fans in London were firmly behind LA Knight.

After Santos Escobar and Butch came to the ring, a brawl occurred, which saw the Brawling Brutes member taking out Paul and the LWO member behind Knight. A match between Knight vs. Butch vs. Escobar was declared with the Social Media Megastar sitting at the ringside.

Butch won the bout, and wrestling fans imagined that WWE insulted their favorite superstar. After SmackDown, they threatened the Stamford-based company stating that at MITB, if LA Knight lost, it would be a pretty wild ride for them.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan shared that it would be hell at O2 Arena, London, if the former Million Dollar Champion does not win the coveted briefcase.

Some fans hoped Knight should emerge victorious at MITB, given that he received loud cheers in London.

A WWE fan also mentioned that we were living in LA Knight’s world.

Another user asked if Knight wins the MITB tomorrow, will he be a champion by the show's end.

LA Knight has only one goal from WWE Money in the Bank

The 40-year-old star has decided to defy wrestling fans' expectations, as his primary objective at the 2023 Money in the Bank is to win the precious suitcase by hook or crook.

LA Knight swore to protect himself on the Vibe show and poked fun at the match's high-flying superstars, who could be more preoccupied with creating headlines.

Hence, the former Million Dollar Champion admitted that he had been trying to keep himself away from committing anything stupid.

“You got to keep your head on a swivel. At the same time, it’s trying to keep myself out of doing anything incredibly stupid. A lot of these guys are going to try and do some big stunts like, ‘Oh, I’m going to do something extreme and cool and memorable.’ The only thing memorable I’m trying to do is hold that case at the end of the thing,” LA Knight said. [H/T - Vibe]

Only time will tell if WWE fans’ current favorite superstars can create wonder to grab a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at Money in the Bank 2023.

What were your thoughts on LA Knight losing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

