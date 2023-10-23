WWE fans think one superstar has the best spear since Goldberg; it's not Roman Reigns

Fans believe one WWE Superstar has the best spear since Goldberg, and it's not Roman Reigns.

Ever since his NXT debut in 2020, Bron Breakker has been unstoppable. He has won multiple matches, and is also a two-time NXT Champion. His ring work and charisma has made him a top star on NXT.

Breakker has pretty much defeated everyone he has faced in NXT, and there isn't almost anyone new for him to face. One of the things that helped Bron get over was his explosive nature. The former NXT Champion also has an explosive finisher such as the Spear to go with it.

The move was first popularized by Goldberg in WCW. However, over the years, many superstars have used the move, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Many fans and critics have debated over the years regarding who has the best spear in the business.

While Roman Reigns' name has come up often, many fans now believe that Bron Breaker has the best spear in the business.

They even took to social media to compare the two spears.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan stated that Bron Breakker's spear was safer and cleaner.

Vince Russo says it wasn't easy to work with Goldberg

Goldberg was one of the biggest stars in WCW during the 1990s. He was known to destroy his opponents within seconds, and went on an unprecedented undefeated streak.

The former world champion built himself a massive fan following due to his destructive nature, resulting in fans remembering him even a couple of decades later.

Although Bill was a popular name amongst the fans, he wasn't the easiest person to work with. Vince Russo, who was a WCW writer during that period, spoke about him during his Legion of RAW podcast where he stated that the former WCW star was a pain to work with.

"The worst pain, bro for me, was just probably Goldberg. I think it was because he just believed his own hype a little bit too much. He wouldn't reject ideas bro, but he never made it easy for me. He's just one of the guys that never made it easy." [56:59 - 57:27]

He continued:

"You just felt that he didn't like it. You know what I mean, bro? Listen man, in my job, I worked with thousands of individuals. Not everyone is going to be easy. People are different, we're all different bro. There are going to be some challenges." [57:40 - 58:04]

Although Goldberg is currently done with WWE, it remains to be seen if he will get his farewell match.

