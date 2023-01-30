WWE fans think two stars might replace Jey Uso in The Bloodline

The Bloodline's closing segment at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble left fans with more questions than answers. Jey Uso's apparent exit from Roman Reigns' faction has even led to speculation that he could be replaced by female stars Nia Jax and Tamina.

Jax, a relative of The Bloodline, returned to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday after more than a year away from the company. Her cousin and former tag team partner Tamina also competed in the 30-woman contest.

Several members of The Bloodline posed for a photo backstage at the Royal Rumble. Jax and Tamina's inclusion in the picture prompted fans to question whether they might be on the verge of joining the stable:

ProWrestleTimes @prowrestletimes Nia and Tamina need to win the Tag Titles and join the Bloodline. Nia and Tamina need to win the Tag Titles and join the Bloodline.

Mercedes V FanPage @MoneInTheBankk Should Nia Jax & Tamina join The BloodLine?? Should Nia Jax & Tamina join The BloodLine??

Tamina, the 19th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble, lasted 12 minutes before being eliminated by Michelle McCool. Later in the match, Nia Jax (real name Lina Fanene) lasted almost two minutes as the final entrant before 11 women eliminated her.

One fan noted how Tamina could try to fix Roman Reigns' strained relationship with Jey Uso. Another echoed other Twitter users' thoughts about Jax and Tamina possibly winning the Women's Tag Team Championship as Bloodline members:

I think she’s always been amazing but never really given the chance. She looked good in the rumble and this is her family legacy too. I think Tamina should join the bloodline now. She could mend things between Roman and Jey and be what Rhea is to Judgement Day.I think she’s always been amazing but never really given the chance. She looked good in the rumble and this is her family legacy too. #RoyalRumble I think Tamina should join the bloodline now. She could mend things between Roman and Jey and be what Rhea is to Judgement Day.I think she’s always been amazing but never really given the chance. She looked good in the rumble and this is her family legacy too. #RoyalRumble

JW @BigGuyGets10pct @WrestlingHumble Nah. She and Tamina will join the bloodline and take the tag titles for a bit. @WrestlingHumble Nah. She and Tamina will join the bloodline and take the tag titles for a bit.

🐻❤️‍🔥🖤Tara Bautista🐻❤️‍🔥🖤 @RoxyBear4385 @LinaFanene I want see you join The Bloodline with Roman Reigns & cousins @LinaFanene I want see you join The Bloodline with Roman Reigns & cousins

Jimmy Uso's wife, fellow superstar Naomi, has not appeared on WWE television since walking out of RAW with Sasha Banks in May 2022.

Some fans would rather see the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion join her husband in The Bloodline instead of Jax:

Grady @gavingeorge88 @WrestlingNewsCo Everyone wanted Naomi back to join the bloodline and they got Nia jax @WrestlingNewsCo Everyone wanted Naomi back to join the bloodline and they got Nia jax 😂😂😂

The Bloodline currently consists of four members: Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa.

Sami Zayn, formerly an honorary Bloodline member, was kicked out of the group in a dramatic finale to the Royal Rumble event. The segment also appeared to signal the end of Jey Uso's time with the group.

Why Jey Uso left The Bloodline

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the match, he ordered Sami Zayn to hit Owens with a steel chair. Zayn refused to hurt his friend and struck Reigns with the chair instead.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa joined forces with The Tribal Chief to attack Zayn after the shocking betrayal. Jey Uso, meanwhile, watched on from the corner of the ring before walking away.

Following the Royal Rumble, Jey posted "I'm out" on Instagram to seemingly confirm his departure from the faction.

