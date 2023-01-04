WWE fans uncover impressive John Cena statistic from his SmackDown return

John Cena returned to WWE on the December 30, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, tagging alongside Kevin Owens in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The Franchise Player was last seen prior to his appearance on the show at Summerslam in 2021, where he faced The Tribal Chief in the main event. Cena has managed to keep his streak of wrestling at least one match a year since his debut in 2002 intact.

Aside from this bit of trivia, there is another underlying statistic of the tag team match on SmackDown: All three superstars who were involved in the bout had their first interactions on the main roster opposite the 16-time World Champion himself.

Roman Reigns was first seen on the main roster at Survivor Series in 2012, where all three members of The Shield interrupted the main event contest for the WWE Championship, costing Cena and Ryback the match and allowing then-champion CM Punk to retain his title.

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn was famously injured prior to his first main roster match, which came during the John Cena US Open Challenge in 2015. Despite this, the former produced a highly entertaining bout with The Champ.

Then there is The Prizefighter himself, Cena's tag partner. The former Universal Champion made his main roster debut in a promo segment with the Hollywood star, also back in 2015, and immediately got a premium live event bout with him. Kevin Owens even picked up a massive win over Cena.

You can read more about Kevin Owens' personal opinion on The Franchise Player of WWE here.

John Cena's status for WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp According to the latest reports, John Cena vs. Logan Paul is the current plan for WrestleMania 39. According to the latest reports, John Cena vs. Logan Paul is the current plan for WrestleMania 39. https://t.co/3z5PXqxWGw

A recent report stated that there was a pitch within the creative team during Vince McMahon's regime for Cena's WrestleMania 39 match, but ultimately it got scrapped.

This was a mouthwatering bout against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. The latter was last seen winning a Hell in a Cell contest against Seth Rollins at the eponymous event last year.

Meanwhile, WWE's poster boy of the PG Era has a busy schedule in Hollywood and it is very unlikely he will show up all the way through the build-up to the Show of Shows. This, however, does not rule out an appearance or even a match, for that matter, as Logan Paul has been clamoring for a bout against Cena.

Should the two face off after Paul's impressive showing against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel last year, it's a no-brainer that the match will be a potential show-stealer on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think Logan Paul and John Cena are WrestleMania-bound? Leave your opinion on their potential bout in the comments section below.

