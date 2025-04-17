WWE fans upset with Roman Reigns' big announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe isn't happy at all about an announcement that Roman Reigns recently made. The OTC claimed he's not a part-timer in WWE, and is a full-time 'cash cow' for the promotion.
Reigns has been WWE's biggest attraction for well over four years now. His legendary run as The Tribal Chief turned him into one of the all-time greats in the history of WWE. However, he also received massive criticism for his part-time schedule, especially in the latter part of his run.
"It's funny because a lot of people call me a part-timer. A lot of people got a lot of things to say about my schedule. I'm no part-timer, I'm a full-time cash cow. Every second that I'm breathing, I'm working. That's how this whole thing works. Proof of concept. This business lives off me. Don't ever get it confused. Every second that I'm breathing, I'm working," Reigns said.
In a new video, Roman Reigns addressed comments calling him a part-timer and broke down what he felt was misinformation about his status. It looks like he doesn't consider himself a part-timer at all. He made it clear that he was not one, and fans on X weren't thrilled one bit.
How many matches has Roman Reigns wrestled since the beginning of 2024?
Reigns has been treated as a special attraction by WWE for a long time now. He has wrestled only a handful of matches on WWE TV and premium live events since 2024.
He only wrestled six matches last year. In 2025, Reigns has wrestled two matches so far.
Reigns' third match in 2025 will be the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. The OTC is set to take on Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. Although there's no title on the line in the contest, fans are quite excited to see three of WWE's biggest names go at it on the big stage.