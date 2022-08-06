"Let him in" - Fans want Triple H to bring back former WWE Champion following Karrion Kross return

After Karrion Kross made a shocking return on this week's Smackdown, WWE fans are pleading with Triple H to bring Bray Wyatt back as well.

Kross was released back in November of 2021 in a wave of talent releases citing budget cuts. However, with Triple H now in charge of creative and also having been assigned as the EVP of talent relations, it seems The Game has used his powers to bring him back.

The former NXT Champion made an emphatic return on last night's edition of Smackdown along with his partner, Scarlett Bordeaux. Kross made quite an entrance as he attacked Drew McIntyre and had Scarlett Bordeaux place an hourglass in the ring, sending a clear message to Roman Reigns.

With fans seeing the recent returns of released stars such as Dakota Kai, Scarlett Bordeaux and Kross, they're demanding that Bray Wyatt be added next to the list of returns. The Eater of Worlds was one of the biggest superstars on the roster back in 2020 and became incredibly popular with the WWE Universe with his Fiend Character.

Fans have been clamoring for Wyatt's return ever since his release in July 2021. Now that Vince McMahon has retired and Triple H is in charge of creative, it could be the perfect opportunity to bring him back.

However, the WWE Universe has more requests to bring other stars back along with Wyatt to stack the roster once again.

The teases of a return from the New Face of Fear have been sporadic and some fans pointed out another, with him liking a tweet of Karrion Kross's return.

WWE reportedly has major plans for Karrion Kross

The world title scene has gotten even more exciting with the latest addition of Karrion Kross in the mix. The shock return saw him send out a threatening message to The Tribal Chief with an attack on his Clash at the Castle opponent.

According to FightFul Select, it's been reported that Kross could likely be inserted into the Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre feud. Another pitch has also been made for Kross to challenge the Head of the Table in a match for only one of his world titles.

The report further stated that the USA Network is demanding that a top title be featured more on RAW. This could be becdue toigns now appearing less freaquently on shows while having a hold over both world titles.

Do you want Bray Wyatt to make a return to WWE? Should Karrion Kross be the next challenger for Roman Reigns? Sound off below.

