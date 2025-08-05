WWE fans did not want to see heel John Cena, says wrestling veteran

John Cena's heel turn came to an abrupt end last week on WWE SmackDown. Wrestling legend John "Bradshaw" Layfield recently opened up about The Cenation Leader's booking.

On the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Cena admitted that he was wrong in embracing his dark side and attempting to ruin wrestling. However, two nights later, he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight.

On a recent edition of Something to Wrestle With, WWE Hall of Famer JBL was asked about the wrestling promotion abruptly ending John Cena's run as a heel. The wrestling veteran stated that the 48-year-old's heel turn was a classic case of a great idea not working according to the expectations. He further opined that John Cena is a beloved star, and wrestling fans did not want to see him as a bad guy.

“I think sometimes when you draw something up, it’s a great plan, and all of a sudden it doesn’t work. And I think that’s what it was… you put it out there on the field or the ring or wherever you put it out there to implement it, and it doesn’t work like you thought it would. And I think that’s what happened here. You got one of the greatest of all time, in John Cena, certainly on the Mount Rushmore of almost anybody’s Mount Rushmore for people. And he had something that was not resonating. I didn’t think it was resonating, you know, as well as the people wanted to see Cena. I’m not sure they wanted to see the heel Cena. I think they just wanted to like, ‘You know what? We just love this guy. We want to see him,'” he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Bill Apter on what's next for John Cena following WWE SummerSlam

The Cenation Leader's night at the MedLife Stadium this Sunday went from bad to worse, as his long-time rival Brock Lesnar made a shocking return. The Beast floored Cena with an F-5.

While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam Review, Bill Apter claimed that, according to his inside source, Lesnar would engage in a feud with Cena. He added that it was not a one-time thing and the 17-time world champion's retirement tour would revolve around Brock.

"From what I heard from my inside source, Cena's Retirement Tour is gonna revolve around Brock Lesnar. [So, this isn't a one and done? Brock Lesnar is back.] Oh yeah. [He looks phenomenal. He looks like he hasn't skipped a beat.] Why do a one and done and just, no reason?" he said.

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Brock Lesnar and John Cena last wrestled in the same match in 2015. The two competed in a triple-threat match that also featured Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Beast Incarnate pinned The Visionary to secure the win and retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Only time will tell who comes out on top when Cena and Lesnar step inside the ring to face each other after ten years.

