WWE fans will boo Cody Rhodes' "a** out of the building" one day, predicts 36-year-old star

A WWE Superstar has made a big prediction about Cody Rhodes' future following the latter's historic win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare captured the American dream this past Sunday as he defeated Roman Reigns after a fascinating, thrill-a-second rollercoaster on The Grandest Stage of Them All to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While Rhodes continues to bask in well-deserved glory, NXT Superstar Dijak has made a depressing prediction about The American Nightmare's future.

The 36-year-old predicted on Twitter that fans would boo the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion out of the building one day.

"It won’t be tomorrow; it won’t be next week; it won’t be next month, might not even be next year… But one day you guys are gonna turn so hard on Cody and boo his a** out of the building, and when that day comes, all I’m going to do is reference this post and tell you I was right," wrote Dijak.

Cody Rhodes did receive some boos at The Show of Shows

There were moments during the tag team match between The Bloodline and Cody and Seth Rollins where the capacity crowd showered The American Nightmare with boos. However, fans cheered in unison when he won the top prize last night. Only time will tell if fans turn on Rhodes in the future!

Many fans have branded Cody Rhodes as this generation's John Cena. The American Nightmare is insanely popular with young WWE fans, similar to The Doctor of Thuganomics.

The former world champion was one of several stars who interfered in the main event and helped Cody against The Bloodline. The Cenation Leader came out to a massive pop and attacked Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns with his signature finishing move. The Hollywood star was eventually laid out by The Final Boss.

However, subsequent interference from Seth Rollins and The Undertaker ensured that Cody Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

