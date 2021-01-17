WWE Fastlane 2021 PPV date revealed

The date for the next WWE Fastlane pay per view event has been revealed.

PW Insider is reporting that the 2021 edition of WWE Fastlane will take place on March 21st 2021. The wrestling media outlet is also reporting that the event will, as expected, be held inside the WWE ThunderDome.

The article also listed the confirmed dates of several other WWE pay per view events, covering the first quarter of 2021, which read as follows:

1/31 - 2021 Royal Rumble.

2/14 - WWE NXT Takeover

2/21 - 2021 Elimination Chamber

3/21 - 2021 Fast Lane

4/10 and 4/11 - WWE Wrestlemania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Given that WWE Fastlane will be taking place at the WWE ThunderDome, it's safe to assume the other events on this list - aside from WrestleMania 37 - will also be held at the ThunderDome, until confirmed otherwise.

The last incarnation of the pay per view happened in 2019 and saw Daniel Bryan defeat Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship.

Advertisement

It's been a heck of a year for #TheBigDog ever since, starting with an EPIC reunion at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/bjUcWmliaB — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

We also saw Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair by submission, thus being added to the main event of WrestleMania 35 - a match she would go on to win. The Shield also faced off against the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

WWE WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium

Here's everything you need to know on the upcoming sites for #WrestleMania in 2021, 2022 and 2023! https://t.co/hrjhHK8Gaw pic.twitter.com/SEzLjS9Soa — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 17, 2021

Advertisement

Along with the WWE Fastlane news, WWE also confirmed today that the Raymond James Stadium - the original location of last year's WrestleMania - will host the Showcase of the Immortals this year. The show will take place on April 10th and April 11th in a two-night event with fans in attendance.

On top of this, the dates and locations of the next to editions of WrestleMania were also confirmed in a shocking move.

WrestleMania 38 will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday April 3rd 2022, and Wrestlemania 39 is to be held at the So-Fi Stadium - the original location for this year's WrestleMania - in Los Angeles on Sunday April 2nd 2023.