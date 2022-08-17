Former WWE head writer names Shawn Michaels's feud with AEW star one of his favorite storylines to write

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz shared that Shawn Michaels' 2008 feud with Chris Jericho was one of his favorite storylines to write.

Chris Jericho and Shawn Michael engaged in a heated rivalry in 2008. Their feud escalated when Chris sent HBK through the screen during a segment of The Highlight Reel, which resulted in a storyline injury for Michaels. Later on, the feud got personal when the Hall of Famer's wife was involved.

While on The Kurt Angle Show, Gewirtz revealed that the aforementioned feud was one of his favorites. However, many people at the time doubted if the feud could even work.

"Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels long-term storyline that we did in the mid-2000s was one of my favorites because it was something that, from a personal ego standpoint, nobody thought I would be able to do it because, ‘He’s the guy with the five-second poses. What’s he doing a serious storyline with Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho that spans multiple pay-per-views and involves Shawn’s wife?’ Truly serious stuff." [H/T 411 Mania]

The 2008 feud between the legends would later result in two matches. The Hall of Famer won first during Unforgiven, but the current AEW star avenged his loss the following month in No Mercy.

Brian Gewirtz named another WWE moment he was proud of

On the same show, the former head writer recalled another storyline that involved Batista during his time with Evolution. He also mentioned moments with Booker T, Goldust, and The Rock as some he was happy with.

"Maybe that and the slow burn of Batista leaving Evolution were things I was able to contribute to and was happy with. Short term storylines, I have so many great memories. Whether it’s all the Booker T and Goldust stuff that we did, or all the Rock concert stuff that we did.”

Although it's been more than a decade, it's evident that Jericho and Michaels' feud left a mark not just on the fans, but on other wrestling personalities as well.

