WWE files 5 interesting trademarks at the end of the year

WWE filed for five interesting trademarks at the end of last week.

The company applied for the trademarks this past Friday, December 23rd. WWE trademarked "All Heart All In", "Inspire The Impossible", "From Dreams To Destiny", "Desire, Determination, Destiny", and "Where The Stars Align".

Each trademark filing had the same description and revealed that the phrases will be used for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use. These phrases may also be used for online gaming, e-sports, virtual worlds with crypto tokens, merchandise, and more.

Here is an excerpt from the trademark descriptions:

"Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of wrestling performances; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service."

The promotion underwent many changes this year, but Triple H has shown that he is more than ready for the challenge as Chief Content Officer. Time will tell how the new trademarks are presented to the WWE Universe.

How do you think the company will utilize the five new trademarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

