WWE files cases against 13 replica title counterfeiters

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has joined up with Amazon to file cases against 13 replica title counterfeiters.

The Stamford-based promotion released a press statement, which revealed that they have partnered with Amazon's anti-counterfeiting drive "Project Zero," which helps remove counterfeit items from their online marketplace, to file cases against 13 defendants. In the statement they said the counterfeiters have:

"Attempted to market and sell inauthentic replicas of WWE-branded championship title belts in Amazon’s store including inauthentic replicas of commemorative title belts"

Some of the titles replicated by these sellers are - World Heavyweight Championship, Universal Title, United States Championship, Intercontinental Title, and NXT Championship.

The press release didn't give out any details of the defendants, but named some counties and locations where these supposedly illegal marketplaces were running from -

"One of the defendants was found to be operating their fraudulent business out of New Jersey. In addition to the civil lawsuits, Amazon and WWE worked with the Middlesex County, New Jersey, Prosecutor’s Office to pursue these bad actors which led to felony counterfeiting charges against two connected individuals for sale of counterfeit championship title belts."

The release then went on to talk about how the company is "robust and aggressive" about enforcing their Intellectual Properties (IP), which includes, amongst other things, their titles. It also states that World Wrestling Entertainment, along with Amazon, have sued or referred over 600 such "criminals" for investigation in the US, EU, UK, and China.

The press release ended with the case numbers of the recent court filings, which are as follows -

2-22-cv-01205

2-22-cv-01209

2-22-cv-01211

2-22-cv-01214

2-22-cv-01216

2-22-cv-01207

2-22-cv-01212

2-22-cv-01210

2-22-cv-01215

Updated match card for WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE's upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle will emanate live from the 70000+ seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3. This will be the promotion's first stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992, 30 years ago.

Last night's RAW added another match to the card, as Finn Balor and Damián Priest of Judgment Day will take on Rey Mysterio and Edge in a tag team match.

The show will be main-evented by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Roman Reigns defends his two titles against The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre.

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will defend her championship against Shayna Baszler, while RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will team up with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY

The man now called Matt Riddle will take on Seth Rollins to culminate a feud which was heated up by the comments Seth made about Riddle on this week's episode of the red brand.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins just went full Daniel Cormier / Jon Jones 🤌

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins just went full Daniel Cormier / Jon Jones 🤌https://t.co/lzkbm5KK8W

In what promises to be a hard-hitting bout, Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend his title against Sheamus.

With exciting matches and rumored returns to look up to, Clash at the Castle is turning out to be one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

