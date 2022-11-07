WWE recently filed a trademark related to merchandise for TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs).

In 2021, the promotion did not feature a TLC premium live event and hasn't done so this year thus far. Survivor Series: WarGames is currently the company's last PLE on the calendar this year, which is scheduled to take place on November 26 from the TD Garden arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

On November 2, the company filed a trademark for 'TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs' for use on merchandise. It is unknown if the event will be returning this year or not. Day 1 replaced TLC on the calendar last year, but the company has already canceled the New Year's Day premium live event this year.

"Mark For: TLC: TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts." [H/T:Bodyslam]

WWE set to make changes to premium live events next year

WWE has undergone massive changes as a company this year and will continue to do so moving forward.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, the company intends to run more stadium shows next year. Clash at the Castle took place at the Principality Stadium in September. The show was a massive success and garnered over 60,000 live fans in Cardiff, Wales.

"A source over at WWE mentioned that WWE intends to run more stadium shows moving forward in 2023. Just for reference 2022 has 8 stadium events. The goal is to make this the new norm. This is a Nick Khan approach when it comes to Premium Live Events," Andrew Zarian tweeted.

Triple H has already changed the format for Survivor Series and announced that the event will have WarGames matches moving forward. It will be interesting to see the additional changes to the product Triple H makes in the years to come.

