WWE files new trademark following massive backlash

WWE recently received a lot of heat for one of their shows, and the company made a swift call by filing a new trademark days before their upcoming cross-promotional event.
A while back, WWE started a storyline with TNA Wrestling and NXT where superstars from the developmental brand went to the Nashville-based promotion and won their primary titles. This started a feud between the two promotions, and the conclusion was set to take place in an event on television called 'Invasion.'
However, an Israeli outlet slammed the promotion for using the word, as it reminded them of a painful time in their history. Instead, WWE changed the show's name immediately and filed a new trademark following the backlash, which was the new name for the upcoming cross-promotional event called Showdown.
According to the USPTO's website, the trademark was filed on 30th September, 2025. It clearly indicates that the company had no plans to change the name, and the new trademark was filed as it upset a certain section of people.
The event is less than six days away, and it'll be interesting to see how the company plans on moving forward with names sensitive to real-life subjects and issues.
Why was WWE forced to change the name?
WWE often tries to stay away from global politics or have any affiliation with any religion on screen. Nearly two decades ago, the company landed in trouble with its network due to Mohammed Hassan's character. While there have been several instances like this for a while, the promotion has toned it down.
A reporter from Israel Hayom pointed out that the company's event takes place on 7th October, which coincides with the time Hamas attacked Israel. The date and the event's name accidentally fall on the same time as the attack's anniversary, which hurt a few sentiments.
The company under Triple H's creative regime has changed the event's name and will hold the event under the new name, where TNA stars will compete against NXT stars for brand supremacy.