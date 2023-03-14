WWE files new trademarks for former champion 

WWE's Bobby Lashley is one of the company's biggest superstars, both figuratively and physically.

While The All-Mighty's current path to WrestleMania 39 may be unclear, WWE is showing continued investment in the former ECW Champion. The company filed a new trademark for the star with the US Government earlier this month.

The promotion filed the "Bobby Lashley" trademark on March 9th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Here is the official filing:

“Mark For: Bobby Lashley trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Bobby Lashley returned to the company in 2018 and has since enjoyed reigns as United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and WWE Champion. Lashley has also led the formidable Hurt Business faction and has had feuds with some of the biggest stars in the company. Including Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley was originally scheduled to face off against WWE star Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley was recently engaged in a budding feud with Bray Wyatt. The supernatural star, along with his ally Uncle Howdy, made Lashley a target after Elimination Chamber.

However, recent reports suggest that Bray Wyatt is out of action, and will most likely miss WrestleMania 39. Not long after, Bobby Lashley seemingly confirmed this to be the case, making a cryptic tweet about bringing the pain at WrestleMania. Regardless of the opponent.

"I’ve worked too hard to be denied...I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania..I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

At this time, WWE has not confirmed nor denied the rumors surrounding Bray Wyatt's absence. The company has also not made it clear who Lashley will face at WrestleMania in Wyatt's place. The logical choice of Brock Lesnar, who the All Mighty is 1-1 against, is already facing Omos.

Who will Bobby Lashley face at WrestleMania 39? Leave your predictions in the comment section below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes