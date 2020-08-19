WWE files for several trademarks, including RETRIBUTION

WWE has applied to trademark several WWE NXT Superstar names in addition to a current WWE stable name.

PWInsider is reporting that on August 13, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the following WWE Superstars and stable names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office:

Malcolm Bivens

Mercedes Martinez

Primate Jay Melrose

Raquel Gonzales

RETRIBUTION

Malcolm Bivens, Mercedes Martinez and Raquel Gonzales all currently compete on the WWE NXT brand in the United States. Whereas, Primate Jay Melrose currently competes on the WWE NXT UK brand as one half of the tag team known as The Hunt, with Wild Boar.

RETRIBUTION in WWE

RETRIBUTION have been causing chaos during recent episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center.

While the identities of the members of RETRIBUTION have yet to be revealed, the faction set on causing chaos have been heavily featured on RAW and SmackDown in August.

RETRIBUTION first made their presence felt during the August 3, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW. During the broadcast, there would be numerous "technical issues" such as flickering lights and microphone malfunctions. It would later be revealed that a hooded group of individuals were responsible for this after throwing a Molotov cocktail at a generator outside of the WWE Performance Center.

WWE.com would then announce that this group was referring to themselves as "RETRIBUTION." Since then, we have seen this mystery group take destroy the WWE Performance Center on Friday Night Smackdown, attacking the NXT Performance Center recruits in the audience and destroying the ring ropes with a chainsaw.

Last night on Monday Night RAW, RETRIBUTION hijacked the opening of the broadcast by invading the WWE production truck at the Performance Center. This caused RAW's broadcast to cut to several camera angles during WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's opening promo and then suddenly go off of the air to commercial.

While no members of RETRIBUTION have revealed their identity as of yet, many members of the WWE Universe are suggesting that we could see RETRIBUTION make their presence felt at SummerSlam this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

What are your thoughts on the RETRIBUTION faction? Who do you think are members of the chaos causing group running roughshod over Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown?