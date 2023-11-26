WWE files trademark for 31-year-old star who hasn't competed in nearly six months

WWE Universe is excited to witness the return of The Viper in Chicago at Survivor Series 2023. Recently, the promotion filed certain trademarks around names and match types including the 31-year-old star who hasn't competed in nearly six months.

Earlier this year, the management made a strange decision and allowed Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to compete on Friday Night SmackDown as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Later, they unified both women's tag team championships in June 2023 on WWE SmackDown.

It's been nearly six months and Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn haven't competed on any weekly show ever since they lost the titles. Recently, the company trademarked a bunch of names including Alba Fyre during her absence from weekly television. Check out the entire list:

Even the names of some current and released stars have been trademarked for future purposes.

Popular WWE faction wanted Alba Fyre as their fourth member

Earlier this year, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn received their main roster call-up and joined Friday Night SmackDown. However, the duo vanished from weekly television after they dropped the titles to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

The current run might be underwhelming but there were other plans for Fyre on the main roster. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai revealed that they wanted Alba Fyre as their fourth member. Check it out:

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that." (From 26:56 to 27:35)

However, things turned out to be fine for the stable as they received two new members in the form of Asuka and Kairi Sane following WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Fyre and Dawn were last seen on NXT Halloween Havoc but the duo hasn't competed since June 2023 on weekly television.

