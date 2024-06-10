WWE finally acknowledges Jordynne Grace and the TNA Knockouts Title's true lineage; Bloodline member namedropped

WWE made history alongside TNA as the two companies came together for a title match at NXT Battleground. Notably, the bout involved NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defending her title against the TNA Knockouts Champion. Interestingly, the promotion acknowledged a Bloodline connection to the TNA star.

Jordynne Grace made a huge impact with her Juggernaut Drive on the June 4, 2024 episode of NXT in her debut match. She entered the Battleground match to do the same to Roxanne Perez. Grace was first seen in WWE during the Royal Rumble 2024 when she participated in the women's iteration of the titular bout. However, the star has more links to WWE.

During Battleground, NXT commentator Vic Joseph mentioned how Grace had secured her TNA Knockouts Championship. Joseph stated that she became champion by defeating current WWE star and real-life Bloodline member Naomi.

“Vic Joseph mentions that Jordynne Grace beat Naomi for the Knockouts Championship. Awesome. #NXTBattleground."

The mention was significant as WWE hardly ever mentions where their current stars were before joining the company.

Naomi lost the title to Jordynne Grace at TNA Hard to Kill on January 13, 2024. Despite putting up a valiant effort, the star would end up losing to Grace, in what became one of the former's last matches in TNA.

Grace couldn’t overcome Perez at Battleground, but it will be interesting to see whether she will go after Tatum Paxley, whose distraction essentially cost the TNA star the opportunity.

