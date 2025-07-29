WWE finally gives an update on Drew McIntyre missing SummerSlam

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:26 GMT
There is an update on the star (Credit: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre is not in the United States at the moment, with the star stuck outside the country in the United Kingdom, ahead of SummerSlam. WWE has now provided an update on the situation, finally revealing more details about the event's plans.

McIntyre was unable to enter the US upon returning from the wedding he had attended, despite being a United States resident for years and living in Nashville. The star cut a promo saying that he might miss SummerSlam as a result of this, with the situation being confirmed as legitimate by reports soon after. There has even been talks of him being replaced from the show.

However, despite all the speculation about Drew McIntyre missing SummerSlam, that is not what is happening at the show. WWE provided an update on Drew McIntyre on RAW today, with them revealing that he was still set for his match against Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at the show, where he teams up with Logan Paul. They advertised his match, including him in the rundown.

It is now expected that the star will be brought back into the country in time for the event, allowing him to wrestle at the event.

Edited by Angana Roy
