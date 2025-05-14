WWE finally releases controversial John Cena music video

John Cena's long-awaited heel run has had several controversial moments so far. However, the WWE Universe knows controversy has followed the current Undisputed WWE Champion around for years. Cena has done a lot in his career, and WWE is reminding us of some forgotten moments with a new release.

Ad

Heel Cena was once known as The Dr. of Thuganomics. The rapping wrestler displayed ruthless aggression when he debuted on SmackDown in June 2022. He later released his debut album You Can't See Me, which included his iconic entrance theme, and other tracks, including the Bad, Bad Man single. The rare music video parodied the 1980s.

World Wrestling Entertainment has finally released the full HD version of Bad, Bad Man, almost 20 years after its release, as seen below. The WWE Vault channel on YouTube uploaded the clip, which has close to 250,000 views on the company's smaller channel.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cena released two songs on WWE soundtracks early in his career and recorded his iconic The Time Is Now theme song with his cousin, Trademarc. The heel champ has also collaborated with names like Wiz Khalifa and E-40, among others.

John Cena set for WWE SNME

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 39th Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The NBC-Peacock special will mark Cena's first appearance on the primetime show since the August 2008 episode. He teamed with Batista and Cryme Tyme in a loss to JBL, Kane, and The Legacy that night.

Ad

Officials have not announced a segment or a championship match for Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event as of now, but he has been confirmed to appear. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul has been booked, along with CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

SNME XXXIX will take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. Cena hails from Boston but calls Tampa home, and the company touted how this is his first appearance in the city since SmackDown in December 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More